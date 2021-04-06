Video: An optical illusion about mobile home color confuses TikTok users

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Published:

April 6, 2021 01:16 GMT

With truck images proliferating, TikTok users are talking about more diverse color combinations.

Spencer Porter, a 21-year-old Australian, bought a caravan made in the distant 1970s. Determined to showcase the process, he created a TikTok account to show the progress of the restoration. He recently posted a series of videos to draw audience attention to the optical illusion of an apparent trailer color change.

in a Interview Through news portal news.com.au, Porter on Monday spoke about the raging controversy caused by the exterior color of his truck. Thus, while he believes it is painted in blue and white, his partner claims it is pink and white. The users who stepped into the sermon presented multiple varieties, ranging from mint white to gray-green. Spencer decided to give a thousand dollars to the first person to guess the exact color of the car.

To clarify himself, he called the previous owner and learned that the truck was originally white on the top and green on the bottom, however, he said he sees his mobile home in different colors, depending on the lighting.

More Stories

He sent the video 20 years later

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

10 facts about Roxy you may not know in Pokémon Sword and Shield – Nintenderos

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Determination. An innovative NASA helicopter touches Earth on Mars

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The giant pink moon, among the astronomical events of April 2021

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Xbox Donates Money To Players For Spring Sale!

2 days ago Leo Adkins

MLB The Show 21 is free on Xbox Game Pass and paid on PlayStation

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Paulinho Mosca, singer-songwriter, between science and music

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Video: An optical illusion about mobile home color confuses TikTok users

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

United States Senator to Major League Baseball in an All-Star Game

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

International Monetary Fund extends debt relief to 28 poor countries

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

He broke the Guinness world record by watching the movie 191 times and ended up losing 8 kilograms.

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter