Video: An optical illusion about mobile home color confuses TikTok users

Spencer Porter, a 21-year-old Australian, bought a caravan made in the distant 1970s. Determined to showcase the process, he created a TikTok account to show the progress of the restoration. He recently posted a series of videos to draw audience attention to the optical illusion of an apparent trailer color change.

in a Interview Through news portal news.com.au, Porter on Monday spoke about the raging controversy caused by the exterior color of his truck. Thus, while he believes it is painted in blue and white, his partner claims it is pink and white. The users who stepped into the sermon presented multiple varieties, ranging from mint white to gray-green. Spencer decided to give a thousand dollars to the first person to guess the exact color of the car.

To clarify himself, he called the previous owner and learned that the truck was originally white on the top and green on the bottom, however, he said he sees his mobile home in different colors, depending on the lighting.