Video: Joshua Pérez’s super special dedication to his wife during Miami FC win in the United States

The winger from Selecta celebrated his first goal of the season in USL style

Selecta winger Joshua Pérez kicked off the USL season with a goal as his Miami FC beat New York Red Bull II 2-0. The celebration was special and dedicated to his pregnant wife.

“Celebrating… (laughs), my wife and I are trying to keep it a secret for now. But, you know, obviously I wanted to dedicate this, in the first game of the season, this goal to her, because it’s important to me,” Joshua Perez said after The match, he definitely helps me with everything I’ve done so far in my career, and it’s important for us, obviously, to have a family, and I’m very happy with that, so let’s celebrate.”

During his celebration, Perez took the ball from under his shirt, looked towards the stands and celebrated the goal and the arrival of his first son.

Celebrate in style. 🥅 Congratulations to the Perez family pic.twitter.com/h9Y6wpdDWQ – Miami FC (TheMiamiFC) March 16, 2022

Miami Football Club (USA second division) will visit Louisville City on Saturday for the second day of the tournament.

