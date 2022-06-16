Watch the amazing show of 5 planets next to the moon tonight – teach me about science

Tonight might be the best night to watch Amazing planet alignment which takes place in the month of June. Tonight you will be able to see a wonderful planetary show next to the moon. Five planets will appear in the sky, and you won’t even need a telescope to see them.

What time to see the Planetarium Parade? The moon is the first to appear, around midnight. Starting at 1 a.m., the planets will begin to rise: starting with Saturn, around 1:00 a.m. your local time; Jupiter can be seen from 3:00 in the morning; Mars rises behind the gas giant around 3:20 AM. It follows Venus at 5:30 AM and finally Mercury before sunrise (5:45 AM).

Since Mercury is the last to leave, it is also more difficult to see. Plus, it’s not the brightest, and it comes out just before sunrise. For this reason, take advantage of mid-June, when Mercury appears earlier. Tonight, On June 16, Mercury will be at its westernmost elongation. according to the skyMercury reaches a maximum westerly elongation of 23.2 degrees with respect to the Sun. This is the best time to view Mercury as it will be at its highest point above the horizon in the morning sky.

How and in what direction do you see? To enjoy the event, just look at the sky before dawn in the direction East and Southeast. can be seen from AnywhereAlthough you have to consider the weather conditions: you need a clear sky and free of light pollution to enjoy it to the fullest. Also consider the trajectory of the celestial bodies, the time and place of their departure, you can help with a program or a mobile application. Here you have a long list of apps for astronomy lovers.

What is the planet lineup or parade? The planets are not actually lined up in space, which means that if you could see from “above” the solar system, they would appear spread out. However, it appears to ground observers that they are close to each other. From time to time, the relative position of the stars in the sky is shown in alignment from the Earth, so that you can draw a line between them. As mentioned, only our perspective does, and it rarely happens with multiple planets.

According to StarWalk, Although “parade of planets” is not an official term, it is often used in common Types of planetary walks:

Little Planet Parade – 3 planets.

Little Planet Parade – 4 planets.

Great procession of planets – 5 or 6 planets.

Complete (large) parade of planets – all the planets of the solar system (+ sometimes Pluto).

Neptune and Uranus will also be present at the party. The difference is that these planets cannot be seen with the naked eye. If you have observational equipment, such as a suitable telescope, you can try to capture it. Use some software or mobile application to locate them.

The alignment of the five planets visible without the aid of telescopes is very rare, the last time it happened was in 2020 and before that in 2016 and 2005. You don’t want to miss this opportunity. a clear sky!