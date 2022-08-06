Watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live broadcast

With these channels, you can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest TV live from all over the world.

The global TV listings below are available for local broadcast (for you) on Saturday (3pm (UK)).

Eddie Howe did a great job last season, only Liverpool and Man City collected more points than Newcastle in the second half of the season (the last 19 games), and now he has everything to do again, what can NUFC do this season?

Lists: live football broadcast:

Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Argentine star +

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 7 / HD

BAHRAIN IS SPORTS CONNECT

Belgium Play sports, exercise 2

Please Paramount +

Ben Super Sport 2 . lineup

Bolivian star +

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 3

Botswana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Brazil Star +, ESPN2, NOW NET, Claro, GUIGO

Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde Super Sport Variety 2, Destview Now

SuperSport squad in Central African Republic 2

Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Chili Star +

China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu

Cocos Islands Sky Sports Now

Colombian star +

Supersport Comoros 2 . lineup

Congo DStv Now, Super Sport Variety 2

Supersport DR Congo squad 2

Cook Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ

Paramount + from Costa Rica

Ivory Coast DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Czech Republic Channel + Sports 5, Skylink

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Djibouti SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Paramount Dominican Republic +

equator star +

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Paramount + from El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2, DESTV NOW

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 1, V Sport 1 Finland

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW

Ghana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Nova Sports Greece 2

Guatemala Paramount +

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Honduras Paramount +

HK player now, now E, 622 now Premier League 2

Hungary 4 . match

Iceland SiminnSport 3

Hot VIP Indian star, JioTV

Indonesian video

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT

IRAQ IS SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland on BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel Sport 1

Jordan is sports contact

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Kiribati Sky Sport Now, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Republic of Korea SPOTV ON 2

Kosovo Supersport Kosovo 3

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

iQiyi ما Macau

Madagascar SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysian Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Mauricio Supersport Variety 2, D-Steve Now

Mayotte Super Sport Assorted 2

Paramount Mexico +

Montenegro Arena Sport 3

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Risa Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Paramount Nicaragua +

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Nigerian SuperSport squad 2

Niue Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ

North Macedonia Arena Sport 3

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Own beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now

Palestinian Territories beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Paramount +

Paraguay star +

Peru star +

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

beIN SPORTS CONNECT . Qatar

Super Sport Variety 2

Romania Prima Sport 4

Rwanda Super Sport Variety 2

Saint Helena SuperSport 2 تشكيلة lineup

Samoa Sky Sport Now, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport 2 squad

Saudi Arabia is SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Serbia Arena Sport 2P

Seychelles SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV +, 232 Hub Premier 2

Slovakia Skylink, Channel + Sports 5

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2

South Africa SuperSport Variety 3, DStv . app

South Sudan DStv now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN 3, DAZN

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan ELTA Sports 2

Tanzania Super Sport Variety 2, DESTIVE NOW

Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Tonga Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey beIN Sports 1 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey

TUV Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK on BBC Radio 5 Live

American peacock

Uruguay star +

Vanuatu Sky Sport Now, Sky Sport 3 New Zealand

Venezuela star +

Vietnam K + SPORT 1

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Supersport Zambia 2 . squad

Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

(*If your country is not listed, you can send an email [email protected] and ask them if the channel is showing Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV or if they have wrong information about any country/channel please tell them this email address)