Watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live broadcast
With these channels, you can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest TV live from all over the world.
The global TV listings below are available for local broadcast (for you) on Saturday (3pm (UK)).
Eddie Howe did a great job last season, only Liverpool and Man City collected more points than Newcastle in the second half of the season (the last 19 games), and now he has everything to do again, what can NUFC do this season?
Lists: live football broadcast:
Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Argentine star +
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 7 / HD
BAHRAIN IS SPORTS CONNECT
Belgium Play sports, exercise 2
Please Paramount +
Ben Super Sport 2 . lineup
Bolivian star +
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 3
Botswana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Brazil Star +, ESPN2, NOW NET, Claro, GUIGO
Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde Super Sport Variety 2, Destview Now
SuperSport squad in Central African Republic 2
Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Chili Star +
China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu
Cocos Islands Sky Sports Now
Colombian star +
Supersport Comoros 2 . lineup
Congo DStv Now, Super Sport Variety 2
Supersport DR Congo squad 2
Cook Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ
Paramount + from Costa Rica
Ivory Coast DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Czech Republic Channel + Sports 5, Skylink
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Djibouti SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Paramount Dominican Republic +
equator star +
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Paramount + from El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2, DESTV NOW
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 1, V Sport 1 Finland
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW
Ghana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Nova Sports Greece 2
Guatemala Paramount +
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Honduras Paramount +
HK player now, now E, 622 now Premier League 2
Hungary 4 . match
Iceland SiminnSport 3
Hot VIP Indian star, JioTV
Indonesian video
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
IRAQ IS SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland on BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel Sport 1
Jordan is sports contact
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Kiribati Sky Sport Now, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Republic of Korea SPOTV ON 2
Kosovo Supersport Kosovo 3
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
iQiyi ما Macau
Madagascar SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysian Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Mauricio Supersport Variety 2, D-Steve Now
Mayotte Super Sport Assorted 2
Paramount Mexico +
Montenegro Arena Sport 3
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Risa Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Paramount Nicaragua +
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Nigerian SuperSport squad 2
Niue Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
North Macedonia Arena Sport 3
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Own beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now
Palestinian Territories beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Paramount +
Paraguay star +
Peru star +
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
beIN SPORTS CONNECT . Qatar
Super Sport Variety 2
Romania Prima Sport 4
Rwanda Super Sport Variety 2
Saint Helena SuperSport 2 تشكيلة lineup
Samoa Sky Sport Now, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport 2 squad
Saudi Arabia is SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Serbia Arena Sport 2P
Seychelles SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV +, 232 Hub Premier 2
Slovakia Skylink, Channel + Sports 5
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2
South Africa SuperSport Variety 3, DStv . app
South Sudan DStv now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN 3, DAZN
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan ELTA Sports 2
Tanzania Super Sport Variety 2, DESTIVE NOW
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Tonga Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey beIN Sports 1 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey
TUV Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport Now
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK on BBC Radio 5 Live
American peacock
Uruguay star +
Vanuatu Sky Sport Now, Sky Sport 3 New Zealand
Venezuela star +
Vietnam K + SPORT 1
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Supersport Zambia 2 . squad
Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
(*If your country is not listed, you can send an email [email protected] and ask them if the channel is showing Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV or if they have wrong information about any country/channel please tell them this email address)
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”