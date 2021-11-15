Watch USA vs Jamaica match live on ESPN Star + and Telemundo Deportes channels and live stream online for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Matches today | NCZD USA MX USA | Total Sports

United State against. Jamaica direct | online | They face each other directly in the eighth day match of Qatar 2022 Qualifiers This Tuesday, November 16th from 5:00pm (Peruvian time) at Independence Park in Kingston.

The first goal was achieved: to conquer Mexico in the interior and conquer the leadership of the Octagon. Are you the next coach for Greg Berhalter’s team? Finish the year at the top of the tournament to reach the final with more chances than the rest of the competition combined.

Mexico – 4:00 PM

Peru – 5:00 pm

Colombia – 5:00 pm

Ecuador – 5:00 pm

Venezuela – 6:00 PM

Bolivia – 6:00 PM

Argentina – 7:00 PM

Chile – 7:00 PM

Paraguay – 7:00 pm

Uruguay – 7:00 PM

Brazil – 7:00 PM

Spain – 11:00 PM

“For us, it’s about getting over that victory quickly. And by overcoming I mean we get our feet on the ground again and focus on our next task,” said the US strategist, who wants three more points to cement himself in the table.

On this last day in 2021, everything is sealed in relation to the World Cup. The “stars and stripes” combined added 14 points and a better goal difference than Mexico, with 14. Canada added 13 points and Panama, today in the playoff, 11.

How do you see the United States vs. Jamaica for Qatar 2022 qualifiers?

Star+, ESPN Norte and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo are the channels that have been enabled to watch the Qatar 2022 qualifying match that will require the American team to make changes to the squad they used against the Aztecs.

Center back Miles Robinson is leaving the commitment because he was sent off against the ‘trio’. Midfielder Weston McKinney, who made 2-0 last Friday, will not be due to accumulating yellow cards.

There is no place for Christian Pulisic (scored 1-0) in the starting area, as he continues to recover sensations after a long absence. But the Chelsea man will be a substitute for the young trident, consisting of: Brendan Aaronson, Tim Weh and Ricardo Pepe.

For its part, the Jamaican national team has six points, and last week it left two units after a 1-1 draw against El Salvador. With six on the table, the “Reggae Boyz” commit to taking down the leader to preserve options for a potential playoff goal.

United States vs. Jamaica: lineups

United States: Zach Stephen – DeAndre Yedlin, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman, Anthony Robinson – Tyler Adams, Gianluca Posio, Yunus Musa – Brendan Aronson, Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepe.

Jamaica: Andre Blake – Adrian Mariappa, J Von Watson, Damion Lowe, Kimar Lawrence – O’Neil Fisher, Anthony Grant, Kimar Rove, Bobby Reed – Leon Bailey and Shamr Nicholson.

