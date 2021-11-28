Weldemicael, the favorite in the Donostia Marathon

Donostia One of the favorites on the African list is the Eritrean athlete Kiprom Weldemikael, who is participating today in the Donostia Marathon which is the second oldest marathon in the state, to win this prestigious test, which due to its flat design is subject to good marks. One of the catalysts for this race is the personal improvement of time, which will travel through some of the most emblematic points in the capital of Gibuzcon which set a record in 2002 for Kenyan Timothy Chirigat (2:09.04 hours), a record that seems unlikely to beat Weldemicael despite Of his recording the best time of his life is 2:09.36 hours.

The organization has hired runners from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Uganda and Kenya, four of the cradles of the top marathon champions, and there are also rabbits for a sprint if the weather doesn’t spoil it.

Ethiopian Kennedy Derse will be among the other numbers to watch although his best records are somewhat far from those of the Eritrean, in a test in which more than 1,600 athletes will participate.

Those who covered the final victory could be Eritrean Yergalm Berika and Daniel Kipchoma, both specialists in the half marathon, where they lost the hour, and could put in their best form with a decent track without breaking legs.

The case of Martín Musau (Uganda) will be so crucial that the winner at the finish line, next to Anoeta Stadium, can leave a significant mark as it is the Rabbit who must speed up the race in its crucial section.

This marathon also has an interesting participation in women, with Ethiopians Meseret Gebre and Zinah Senbeta.