Westwood of England climbs to the summit in Orlando BGA

Briton Lee Westwood made several birds and an eagle in the third round of the PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational and closed Saturday at the top of the event in Orlando, Florida.

The 47-year-old Englishman made eight birds and an eagle countered by three ghosts to close the round with 65 strokes, seven below par and added 205 (-11) to 54 holes at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Westwood said my performance “doesn’t surprise me.” “I know I can still play well when it matters,” he said.

US Open champion Bryson Deschambeau completed the round with 68 strokes to share second place in the tournament with Canadian Corey Konners, both with 206 strikes, while Americans Jordan Speth and Keegan Bradley scored 207 hits.

Westwood comes out on Sunday to claim its first victory at a PGA event in the US since the 2010 St. Jude Classic.

At the end of the third round, the best player was Argentine Emiliano Grillo in 29th place with 213 injuries, while Colombian Sebastian Muñoz fell to 50th with 216 hits.

Also, Colombian Camilo Villegas did not succeed in cutting the second day, when he finished 151 strokes (+7).

– US PGA Tour results Saturday in Orlando (Bar-72):

1. Lee Westwood (England) 205 (69-71-65)

2 – Bryson Deshambo (USA) 206 (67-71-68)

. Corey Konners (Canada) 206 (66-69-71)

4. Keegan Bradley (EEUU) 207 (69-74-64)

. Jordan Speth (eeuu) 207 (70-69-68)

6. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 208 (70-70-68)

7- Double pins (EEUU) 209 (71-73-65)

. Ganywatanund Jazz 209 (75-65-69)

. Ritchie Wirensky (EEUU) 209 (71-69-69)

. Rory McIlroy (Nir) 209 (66-71-72)

….

29. Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 213 (71-74-68)

50- Sebastian Muñoz (Colonel) 216 (68-76-72)