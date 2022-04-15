What is Canelo Alvarez’s place in the famous “pound for pound” rankings and why has it sparked controversy

Canelo Álvarez has been named the best pound-for-pound boxer by Boxrec magazine (Photo: EFE/Caroline Brehman)

Less than a month to fight expected cinnamon Alvarez against Dmitriy BevolWhere the Mexican will test his physical condition to move to the light heavyweight and grab the belt from World Boxing Association (WBA), one of the topics that jumped into the masses is ranking the best pound pound.

After becoming the undisputed middleweight champion during 2021, the man from Guadalajara rose in the right numbers for various experts, So many portals have indexed them at the topamong them stood ESPN s Boxrectwo of the world’s most famous boxing magazines.

The recent update of the two magazines brought him back to the number one position, so he was firmly positioned as Best pound for a boxer of the moment; However, one of the lists sparked controversy in the results.

For Boxrec magazine, Gennady Golovkin was the second best boxer in March 2022 (Photo: AP)

by rating Boxrecthe most consulted statistical site in the world of boxing, cinnamon It ranked first, but was followed by Kazakh Gennady GolovkinWho was he More than a year without a fightBut that’s after his victory over Ryoto Murata Return to the top of the table.

This was criticized by fans, because despite its existence Imposing a record of 42 victoriesWith a draw and one loss, the fighter from Kazakhstan has been out for 16 months.

Triple J He returned to play until his knockout victory over Olympic champion Morata, who defeated him in nine rounds in the Super Arena Saitama, Japan, for which he successfully defended his belts from World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (FIB) and International Boxing Organization (OIB), which can be tested again before Saul Alvarez.

Best boxers for a pound according to Boxrec (Photo: Boxrec.com)

One. Saul Alvarez871 points

two. Gennady Golovkin690 points

3. Terence Crawford490 points

four. Tyson Fury482 points

5. Oleksandr Usyk427 points

6 Anthony Joshua244 points

7. Myris Predis238 points

8. Deontay Wilder209 points

9. Callum Smith201 points

10. Artur Petbiev193 points

Other controversial names on the list, in addition to the 40-year-old Kazakh, are the names of the British Callum Smith or Austrian Myris Prediswho are not included in other ratings of the best boxers who pull pound for pound, but fall into the rating Top 10 boxers for Boxrec.

In December 2020, Canelo Alvarez defeated Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC middleweight titles (Photo: Reuters/Ed Mulholland)

Anticipation and passion for a new fight Saul Alvarez It increases as the date approaches, so in recent days the content related to the fight has increased, which is scheduled for the next day Saturday 7 May At T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The battle in Mexico will be broadcast on TV through Aztec TV s Televisawhile in the United States will be through the broadcast platform daznthe company that has worked alongside Canelo in recent months, especially for its relationship with a promoter Eddie HearnAnd boxing.

Recently cinnamon Alvarez talk about ESPN About how he is preparing to fight against the Russian boxer, speaking in the middle of his statements about the new vegetarian diet that he has implemented and which he feels comfortable with.

Read on:

Why promoter Canelo Alvarez asserted that fighting with Bevol would be the toughest of his career

Jorge Campos and Dr. Garcia visited Canelo Alvarez

Nacho Berstein throws to Canelo Alvarez for their ‘defeat’ against Golovkin