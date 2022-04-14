The Yankees, with a net worth of $7 billion, are the most valuable team in the United States.

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

As the Major League season progresses, the controversy surrounding Aaron Judge’s decision to reject A The 230 million that the Yankees offered him for eight seasons would put himself in the baseball talks depending on the numbers the Bronx Boomers players had.

While many of us would argue that the New York Yankees’ bid was too little or too much money, the truth is that the ninth most successful bid in MLB history, It is also, at least this year, the most valuable franchise in professional sports in the United States

According to an analysis by sports business website Sportico, the Yankees top the table of the most valuable teams, with $7,000 million in circulation, nearly $2,000 more than the Boston Red Sox, the second most expensive organization in baseball.

Zoom

The Yankees are again at the top of the sports economic ratings

The Yankees have increased their value compared to 2021 when they were valued by the same company $6.75 billion.

Within that number are related companies such as the 26 percent stake they own with Yes Network television and 23 percent of Legends’ sports operations.

Might interest you: Report: Rafael Devers seeks deal with Red Sox exceeding US$300 million

The Dallas Cowboys rank lower than the Yankees with an estimated $6.9 billion.

The only other $6 billion worth of franchises are the New York Knicks ($6.12 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($6.3 billion).

above the rest

The average value of an MLB team is 2.3 billion, including all of its work related to the organization. The average is 5% higher than last year.

According to the study, the 30 major league teams are valued at $70 billion..

More Stories

Alyssa Naken, Sports History: The first woman to officiate a ‘Major League’ match in 120 years

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Andy Ruiz Jr. will fight Tyron Spong at CDMX

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Efrain Juarez, the Mexican coach preparing with Pep Guardiola

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Tigres, Rayadas and Chivas, among the best clubs in CONCACAF

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Tennis player Kim Clijsters announces her permanent retirement from professional activity | Other sports | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Registration for the 2022 National Intercollegiate Games is open

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Tanzania has been awarded the AEO شهادة Certification

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Where to watch all Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies online

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

What was the menu for the last supper? This is what science says about what Jesus and his apostles ate

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Yankees, with a net worth of $7 billion, are the most valuable team in the United States.

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Groups within groups with common interests for more order, this is how it works

1 hour ago Leo Adkins