The Yankees, with a net worth of $7 billion, are the most valuable team in the United States.

As the Major League season progresses, the controversy surrounding Aaron Judge’s decision to reject A The 230 million that the Yankees offered him for eight seasons would put himself in the baseball talks depending on the numbers the Bronx Boomers players had.

While many of us would argue that the New York Yankees’ bid was too little or too much money, the truth is that the ninth most successful bid in MLB history, It is also, at least this year, the most valuable franchise in professional sports in the United States

According to an analysis by sports business website Sportico, the Yankees top the table of the most valuable teams, with $7,000 million in circulation, nearly $2,000 more than the Boston Red Sox, the second most expensive organization in baseball.

Zoom The Yankees are again at the top of the sports economic ratings

The Yankees have increased their value compared to 2021 when they were valued by the same company $6.75 billion.

Within that number are related companies such as the 26 percent stake they own with Yes Network television and 23 percent of Legends’ sports operations.

Might interest you: Report: Rafael Devers seeks deal with Red Sox exceeding US$300 million

The Dallas Cowboys rank lower than the Yankees with an estimated $6.9 billion.

The only other $6 billion worth of franchises are the New York Knicks ($6.12 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($6.3 billion).

above the rest

The average value of an MLB team is 2.3 billion, including all of its work related to the organization. The average is 5% higher than last year.

According to the study, the 30 major league teams are valued at $70 billion..