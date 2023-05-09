What is the age of the universe? This is how scientists calculated the age of the universe – Enseñame de Ciencia

One of the most asked questions we humans and astronomy enthusiasts ask ourselves is the age of the universe, when did it all begin? The answers are varied and it was difficult to come to a consensus.

Well, not just Omar’s suggestion, but to support mathematical calculations and logical theories to make such an assertion.

This time we will talk about how to calculate the age of the universe and the names of some of the brilliant scientists who contributed their knowledge to this amazing achievement.

Calculating the age of the universe was not an easy task, so they did it

The age of the universe has been calculated using various methods and observations from physics, astronomy, and cosmology. Here are some of the key aspects that scientists have used:

cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB)

wbc is a file background radiation In the universe that arose about 380,000 years after the Big Bang. It is low-frequency radiation that can be detected throughout the universe. From measuring the temperature of this radiation, scientists can calculate the age of the universe.

The expansion of the universe

From Einstein’s general theory of relativity, it is known that the universe is constantly expanding. Scientists can measure the rate of this expansion by measuring the speed of distant objects in the universe, such as galaxies and galaxy clusters. The rate of expansion is related to the age of the universe.

Primordial nucleosynthesis

After the Big Bang, the universe cooled enough to allow the formation of the first atomic nuclei. Theoretical calculations of the amount of chemical elements in the universe, based on the primordial nuclear composition, can provide an estimate of the age of the universe.

The age of the oldest stars

The oldest stars in the universe are those that formed shortly after the Big Bang. By measuring the ages of these stars, scientists can get an estimate of the age of the universe.

other methods

There are other methods scientists have used to calculate the age of the universe, such as the age of globular clusters and the decay rate of radioactive elements.

So how old is the universe?

Scientists used all of these methods to get to the bottom of it The estimated age of the universe almost 13.8 billion years. However, it is important to note that this number is an estimate and that exact calculations and measurements may change over time as more data is collected and new theories and models are developed.

Scientists who have contributed their knowledge to the calculation of the age of the universe

There have been many scientists who have contributed significantly to calculating the age of the universe, and these are some of them and their contributions:

George Lemaitre: Lemaître was a physicist and priest Belgian who in 1927 proposed the Big Bang theory, which is currently the most widely accepted theory about the origin of the universe. Lemaître was one of the first scientists to suggest that the universe is expanding and suggested that this expansion can be traced back in time to determine the age of the universe.

Edwin Hubble: Hubble was an astronomer The American who discovered that galaxies were moving away from each other and that the speed of this movement increased with the distance between them. This discovery provided evidence that the universe is expanding and allowed scientists to calculate the rate of expansion, and thus the age of the universe.

Robert W Wilson and Arno PenziasIn 1964 Wilson and Penzias discovered the cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB), the background radiation generated shortly after the Big Bang. The discovery of the CMB was crucial to understanding the early universe and allowed scientists to calculate the age of the universe.

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar: It was Chandrasekhar prof Indian astrophysicist who made important contributions to the study of the evolution of stars. He also helped set limits on the age of the universe by showing that the most massive stars in the universe can only be a few hundred million years old.

These are just some of the scientists who have contributed to understanding the age of the universe. There are many people who have done fundamental research in this area and have contributed to our current understanding of the universe.