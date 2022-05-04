“What surprised me most”: The legacy of Fernando Alonso in the United States

Fernando Alonso He is the biggest driver on the Formula 1 racing grid. The Asturian driver, in addition to being a two-time Champion of Class One motorsport, has also ventured into IndyCar. In this sense, an Indy lawyer gave an interview where he noted the two-time champion also passed the 24 Hours of Le Mans across the United States.

This weekend you will be playing Formula 1 at the Miami Grand Prix. The Grand Circus lands for the first time in the famous city where the Latin community is a cultural stronghold, like this Fernando Alonso He will get support because he is a Spanish speaking pilot. In this context, Alexander Rossi, his former teammate AsturianRemember his time at IndyCar.

Spanish competition in the United States

In 2017, I worked with Fernando Alonso. He had an extra car from Andretti and we were Indianapolis teammates. He did a great job as Honda had the best package for the ovals. The Andretti-Honda-Indianapolis mix was amazing and that year we were in the top five for most of the race,” Rossi explained in an interview with the official Formula 1 podcast.

So he was asked what surprised him about the Spanish driver when he arrived in American motorsport. The IndyCar driver noted the handling of the fans because it is very different from Formula 1, where the environment for the drivers is separate from the environment for the fans.

“What surprised me most about Fernando is how open he is, adapting himself to the world of US racing as well as the culture of American fans. We know how Formula 1, a very restrictive environment, that separates drivers from spectators, IndyCar is the opposite. We all hoped he would be surprised. With all this, but it fits perfectly and enjoys it, ”the Russian analyzed.

Alonso rules out a return to the Indianapolis 500

“Fernando had options to win the race, like all of us He did a great job of learning something new and quickly developing new skills. Of course, in 2019, it was clear that even if you were a two-time Formula 1 champion, you needed a good car, because she couldn’t qualify for the race and that was her turning point,” said his former teammate. twice world champion from Formula 1.

It should be noted that after four races, Alonso has two points, so Miami presents a new opportunity to leave reliability problems behind and hope for success.