What time do you start and how do you see it from Mexico? – Finance

the only 2021 total solar eclipse This will happen Saturday 4th December And the only place you can see it Life will be in Antarctica. However, some people in the southern hemisphere They’ll also be lucky to see this cool in a partial way.

Besides Antarctica, some places Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands; The Croisettes, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand and Australia will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

In many of these places, the eclipse it will happen Before, during and after sunrise or sunset. This means that people will need a clear view of the horizon during sunrise or sunset in order to see the eclipse.

How do you see it from Mexico?

Live broadcasts will be available if Antarctica weather permits. to me Science lovers in Mexico, the eclipse will be at 1:30 hours, But the peak will be around 3:44 a.m.

The total solar eclipse You will go through a channel Youtube from NASA and nasa.gov/live. The US space agency reported that this sequence was provided by Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition.

a total solar eclipse It occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on our planet, completely or partially blocking the light from the sun.

For a total solar eclipse to occur, the sun, moon, and Earth must be in a straight line. People at the center of the moon’s shadow when it hits Earth will see a total eclipse. The sky becomes very dark as if it was dawn or dusk.