Genshin Impact Won “Grand Prize” at PlayStation Partner Awards – Kudasai

Sony Interactive Entertainment He concluded his presentation in PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia Announcing the winnersGrand prize (jackpot).” In this category, the top three games made by Japanese and Asian companies were awarded overall, with both physical and digital sales made in Playstation 4 And PlayStation 5 from October 2020 to September 2021. As a result, three video games have achieved “grand prize“: Resident Evil Village from CapcomAnd eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 from Konami Which is of interest to this article, Jinshin effect from miHoYo.

And the company released a special video clip to celebrate this video game award, in which he wrote: «I came out like a meteor. The amazing story of an open world RPG game for free. “Genshin Impact” takes place in the beautiful fantasy world of “Teyvat”. The world that players can explore in detail, charming characters and a new battle system that uses elements in combat are the reasons why the game is gaining so much popularity.». In memory, miHoYo is making a donation”800 protogemaFor players in a four-day period (December 4-7, 200 protogym a day).

Jinshin effect Available on mobile devices, Playstation 4And PlayStation 5 and a Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“From the video game released globally on October 13, while”Version 2.3He was released on November 24 (November). The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and generated over $2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog QooApp employment this link.

Description of the Jinshin Effect

Genshin Impact is a free open world RPG that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveller”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his missing brother and reveals the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of Teyvat’s seven major cities, each with unique cultures and stories, and vast landscapes surrounding them, offering a variety of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures to explore. Let the players find out. With them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Official Twitter account

© miHoYo