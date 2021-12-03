Total solar eclipse 2021: times, dates and how to watch this event on December 4th in Mexico | Saturday 04 December | Mexico City | CDMX | edomex | Mexico | MX | Mexico

This Saturday, December 4th, 2021 total solar eclipse. The astronomical phenomenon will be appreciated from the regions of Puerto Argentino, in the Falkland and Cape Town, South Africa. According to experts, this event will also be partially visible in New Zealand, Namibia and the city of Ushuaia.

According to the UNAM Institute of Astronomy, this phenomenon can be seen next Saturday in the Malvinas Islands, South Africa, Antarctica and southeast Australia, while NASA indicated that the best places to think about are the Argentine port of Falkland and Cape Town. , South Africa. After that, there won’t be a total solar eclipse until 2024, but it’s not all bad news.

How long will this phenomenon continue?

This phenomenon will last for five minutes and 17 seconds and can be seen at noon from some points in the Yucatan Peninsula. Also from Colombia, Brazil, USA and Central America.

“You’ll pass a piece of Yucatan, a piece of Campeche and a piece of Quintana Roo. You will pass through beautiful areas, through archaeological sites, for example through the Calkmol Reserve. I think a lot of people will be interested in taking a walk there. That will prepare us for many things,” Raúl Mujica explained. , especially on April 8, 2024.

What do we know about a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the moon hides the sun as seen from Earth. That is, the three alignments, which coincide with the new moon and indicate that the moon is very close to the plane of the ecliptic.

A total solar eclipse occurs from a band (total band) on the Earth’s surface when the Moon completely covers the Sun.

Can it be seen alive?

Bearing in mind that this time there will be many people who will miss this phenomenon despite having the equipment, NASA has stated that it will broadcast the solar eclipse live from Union Glacier, in Antarctica, on its official YouTube channel and also on your official website electronic https://nasa.gov/live.

However, this would bring with it effects on Earth that the naked eye could miss. Experts remember that when the moon completely blocks out sunlight, meteorological variables such as temperature, relative humidity and pressure at the Earth’s surface often change.