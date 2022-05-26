WhatsApp 2.22.11.78: Download and news

55 mins ago Leo Adkins

officially, WhatsApp version 2.22.11.78 is now available, Ready to download and with some news you’ve probably been waiting for. It is no wonder that this update arrived, after the new reactions began to be distributed as a response in messages, however, some users until now have not been able to try it.

With version 2.22.11.78 of WhatsApp, now available for download on the Google Play Store, now All Android users will be able to use feedback in their conversationsusing emojis. Likewise, many bugs that the app was introducing and improvements to the performance of chats and voice chats have been fixed.

WhatsApp will add a section containing temporary saved messages

News and improvements in WhatsApp

With the new WhatsApp update, up to version 2.22.11.78 Includes the ability to make group voice calls supporting up to 32 participants, which is a much higher amount than can be done so far. In this release we also see the usual bug fixes and improvements.

Moreover, Note a revised user interface with a social audio design, speaker highlighting, and waveforms In those group conversations. These conversations are more stable and a lot easier to use when chatting in a group or when adding yourself to a conversation you’ve already started.

To upgrade to Android version 2.22.11.78, You will need a device running Android 4.1 or laterTo check if you can actually install it, you have to go to the Google Play Store. If it is not available, you will be notified of the possibility of downloading on the model of the device you are using.

  1. Download WhatsApp version 2.2.22.11.78 for Android

Download

Is it safe to install WhatsApp Plus?

More Stories

Project Shaz, God Eater Team’s new project, charged with plagiarism – Kudasai

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

HIDIVE will leave Latin America at the end of this month – Kudasai

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Why clear the cache and how to do it

1 day ago Leo Adkins

It’s not as special as we thought

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to free up space on your Google Drive

2 days ago Leo Adkins

So you can watch YouTube without ads for free on Android and Android TV

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The government strains relations with the United States because of the Summit of the Americas

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Alfredo Campo became the US BMX Champion

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

His story is winning on Twitter

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp 2.22.11.78: Download and news

55 mins ago Leo Adkins

Before Biden official, Alberto Fernandez questioned his attendance at the Summit of the Americas

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring