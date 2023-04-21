WhatsApp | Find out which brands and models of mobile phones will not be compatible with the app since May | Android | iOS | operating system | Play DEPOR
Believe it or not, there are still users who use mobile devices that were launched in 2012, but only a few of that large group are compatible with whatsapp messengerAs you may remember, the aforementioned quick messaging app requires Android 4.1 or later to work on your phone.
Hours calculated for Android Jelly Bean (4.1-4.3) and Android KitKat (4.4) operating systems. The latest WhatsApp 2.23.7.81 beta for Android users brings to light a detail that no one noticed, we’re talking about it Now you will need Android Lollipop 5.0Therefore, this program will likely be selected in May as the following minimum requirement.
WhatsApp adds new tools and functions to its service with each update, and it also updates its security patches so as not to be a victim of cybercrime, and this means that the application becomes heavier over the years, for example: a mobile phone 10 years ago cannot be accessed to unlock fingerprints fingers or create avatars, which is why the Meta app will ask for new requirements such as a specific version of Android or a larger amount of storage.
List of mobiles that will not be compatible with WhatsApp in May
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini VE
- Samsung Galaxy AcePlus phone
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE + phone
- Samsung Galaxy Express 2 phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Note 3 N9000
- Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE
- Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos
- Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9190
- Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE
- Samsung galaxy s4 zoom
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505
- Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3
- Samsung Galaxy S4 I9500
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Duos I9502
- Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos
- Samsung Galaxy Grand
- Huawei Ascend G525
- Huawei G629
- Huawei GX1s
- Huawei Y625
- Huawei Y3
- Huawei Ascend Y550
- Huawei C199
- Huawei Honor 3C 4G
- Huawei Ascend P6S
- Huawei Ascend P6
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus 4X HD P880
- LG Optimus G Pro
- LG Optimus G
- Sony Xperia i3
- Sony Xperia Z1
Motorola
- Motorola Moto G
- Motorola Motox
Lenovo
- Lenovo S890
- Lenovo A6600
- Lenovo P70
- Lenovo A858T
How to avoid receiving unwanted messages on WhatsApp
- The first thing you need to do, in the case of a one-on-one chat, is get into that conversation The WhatsApp.
- Then, just go to the chat where they are sending you those spam messages.
- At that time go to the points above, in the top corner.
- Now just block it.
- In case it is a group, just open the conversation.
- Open the description and tap Mute.
- You must choose that you want to silence him forever.
- Now with that, when spam arrives, it won’t download or ring on your phone.
