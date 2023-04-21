WhatsApp | Find out which brands and models of mobile phones will not be compatible with the app since May | Android | iOS | operating system | Play DEPOR

Believe it or not, there are still users who use mobile devices that were launched in 2012, but only a few of that large group are compatible with whatsapp messengerAs you may remember, the aforementioned quick messaging app requires Android 4.1 or later to work on your phone.

Hours calculated for Android Jelly Bean (4.1-4.3) and Android KitKat (4.4) operating systems. The latest WhatsApp 2.23.7.81 beta for Android users brings to light a detail that no one noticed, we’re talking about it Now you will need Android Lollipop 5.0Therefore, this program will likely be selected in May as the following minimum requirement.

WhatsApp adds new tools and functions to its service with each update, and it also updates its security patches so as not to be a victim of cybercrime, and this means that the application becomes heavier over the years, for example: a mobile phone 10 years ago cannot be accessed to unlock fingerprints fingers or create avatars, which is why the Meta app will ask for new requirements such as a specific version of Android or a larger amount of storage.

List of mobiles that will not be compatible with WhatsApp in May

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini VE

Samsung Galaxy AcePlus phone

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE + phone

Samsung Galaxy Express 2 phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 N9000

Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE

Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos

Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9190

Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE

Samsung galaxy s4 zoom

Samsung Galaxy S4 Active

Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505

Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3

Samsung Galaxy S4 I9500

Samsung Galaxy S4 Duos I9502

Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos

Samsung Galaxy Grand

Huawei Ascend G525

Huawei G629

Huawei GX1s

Huawei Y625

Huawei Y3

Huawei Ascend Y550

Huawei C199

Huawei Honor 3C 4G

Huawei Ascend P6S

Huawei Ascend P6

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus 4X HD P880

LG Optimus G Pro

LG Optimus G

Sony Xperia i3

Sony Xperia Z1

Motorola

Motorola Moto G

Motorola Motox

Lenovo

Lenovo S890

Lenovo A6600

Lenovo P70

Lenovo A858T

How to avoid receiving unwanted messages on WhatsApp

The first thing you need to do, in the case of a one-on-one chat, is get into that conversation The WhatsApp .

. Then, just go to the chat where they are sending you those spam messages.

At that time go to the points above, in the top corner.

Now just block it.

In case it is a group, just open the conversation.

Open the description and tap Mute.

You must choose that you want to silence him forever.

Now with that, when spam arrives, it won’t download or ring on your phone.