What is the actual function of the moon on Earth? – Teach me about science

The Moon, the only natural satellite of the Earth, the fifth largest in the solar system and the second densest, after Io (a natural satellite of Jupiter).

Although it is a spherical body, it always shows the same face to the Earth, and lunar maria of volcanic origin can be seen. And contrary to what many people think, the moon, apparently the second brightest object in the sky after the sun, lacks its own light.

You will wonder why it shines, our natural satellite shines thanks to the sun, its light is reflected off the surface of the moon.

How was the moon formed?

The hypothesis that has been addressed so far is that the moon was formed after our planet, as a result of a strong collision between the Earth and a celestial body called Thea. From this great impact, a huge amount of material was released into space, which remained in orbit and from here our moon was formed.

Lunar eclipse

This is the name given to the astronomical event that occurs when the Earth stands between the Sun and the Moon, producing a “cone” of shadow that renders the Moon without light. There are three types of lunar eclipses Geographical Encyclopedia.

Penumbral: The entire Moon only passes through the semi-hidden region, and if we wanted to observe it, it would be very difficult, because the shadow on a natural satellite is very subtle. Partial: Only a part of the moon enters the shadow region covering the Earth, which leaves the other part in the semi-full region. Total: The Moon passes completely through our Earth’s umbra.

On Earth, the company of the Moon is very valuable, because it brings with it influences that reflect on our planet, and that without our natural satellite, we would be lost.

The fact is that the Moon does not revolve around the Earth, but rather around their respective centers of mass. As the Earth rotates, the Moon’s gravity pulls on the Earth, causing sea level to rise and fall, giving us what we know as “tides.”

According to the scientific journal National GeographicAnother effect of the Moon on Earth is that, since its appearance, the days on Earth have become longer, which shows that the earlier days were fewer hours of light.

Therefore, it can be said that the moon has consequences for the environment, exerting effects on ocean currents, and on the other hand, it stabilizes the Earth’s axis of rotation, and the latter is important for the cycles of the seasons.

In this way we realize how important this spherical body is there, and that it is not just another view of our sky. He is the companion of our Fatherland, and thanks to him our life on earth is as it was hitherto, and benefits from it even now.