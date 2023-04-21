Find the word JUPITER before the specified time – Enseñame de Ciencia

Are you ready to beat anyone Puzzles Funniest on social media? Don’t miss our new challenge where you will test your eyesight and mental dexterity.

Later we will show you a form that contains a word, a different word is hidden between these rows and columns, your task is to find it in a few seconds, if you are wise and perceptive you will have no problem getting a good result.

You have 8 seconds to find the word “Jupiter” hidden in the picture

time is over!

Before ending the challenge, we would like to leave you with some curiosity about the gas giant so that you can finish your cognitive training and add learning and thus increase neuroplasticity.

Curiosity about the buyer can be You didn’t know

It is the largest planet in the entire solar system.

Known as a gas giant, it is composed of hydrogen and helium.

It contains 69 moons, and the first to be discovered are called Europa, Io, Ganymede, and Callisto.

The day on this planet is shorter than on Earth, and the day on Jupiter is equal to 9 hours 55 minutes.

The Great Red Spot is a giant storm that never stops.

Galileo Galilei was the first to discover the moons of Jupiter in 1610.

It is one of the planets where particles collide resulting in shocking aurorae, just like Earth and Uranus.

Only 9 spacecraft have explored the planet.

Answer

If you consider that these types of challenges are still too hard for your abilities, don’t worry, you can lower the difficulty level, on the other hand, if this visual challenge is the easiest for your eyes and brain, congratulations! You are a good observer, keep testing your skills with other challenges of the same level.