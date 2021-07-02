WhatsApp for Android lets you choose the quality of the videos to share

WhatsApp beta We are not only allowed Be one of the first to try out their new products, How Send photos and videos that disappear, but also through its source code, it gives us an idea of ​​the following features that are coming to the popular messaging client.

One of those novelties that the WhatsApp team is developing is a quality limiter for video downloading so that we can نتمكن Change video compression which we will send to our contacts.

So you can send higher quality videos on WhatsApp

Years ago, we’ve been asking WhatsApp that we can Send photos and videos without losing quality Without having to resort to tricks we can soon be able to Send better quality videos.

In the near future, from Settings > Storage & Data We will find a new option that will allow us to select a file Video Download Quality. This option will give us three options: Automatic, better quality and data saving.

By default it will be configured in automatic quality, everything indicates what will alternate with better quality and data savings depending on our connection. If we are using Wi-Fi, it will be sent with the best quality, and if on the contrary we are connected to a weak network, then the video will be sent in lower quality so that the file takes up less space and is sent earlier.

The same description of this next feature states that High-quality videos are larger and may take longer to send, so it is up to the user to choose the quality in which they want all their videos to be shared. This feature, which is still in development, is expected to start arriving for early users in the next few weeks.

via | WABetaInfo

