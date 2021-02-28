WhatsApp: Hidden Functions You Should Know

The WhatsApp It is an application that claims to have more than two billion users worldwide, and although its operation is easy to understand, There are hidden or unknown jobs That we provide here so you can become an expert in this app.

The last connection disappears

If you want to enter WhatsApp at any time, without your contacts knowing, the option is From “last seen” It’s for you, although it’s important to remember that if you deactivate it, you won’t be able to see your contacts’ last contact.

Go to “Settings”, click on “Account” and then on “Privacy” to deactivate “Last Seen”.

You can do this with all contacts or select some.

Listen to audio recordings before sending

Review audio messages before sending them It can help avoid misunderstanding It is a hidden option for WhatsApp. We tell you how to do it:

When recording audio, swipe up so the lock appears.

Finish recording your voice and exit the chat.

Go back to the chat and you will see the audio document that was not sent: you can listen to it, send it, or delete it.

Temporary messages

The Temporary or “self-destruct” messages It is one of WhatsApp’s new functions: it makes messages disappear automatically within the chat. Activate it as follows:

Above the contact’s name, select “Temporary Messages”.

Look for the “Activate” option, now that chat messages will automatically disappear.

Mark a conversation as unread

This tool allows Your contacts see the message as unread And it’s very easy to activate:

Click chat for a few seconds.

Go to the three-point menu above.

Select “Mark as unread”.

Do not save photos and videos

This is a hidden WhatsApp feature It is very helpful to not saturate your cell phone With files that are not needed. To activate it, follow these steps:

Go to settings “.

Select “Chats”.

Choose the option “See multimedia files” and deactivate it.

Highlight important messages

Why An important conversation not to missYou can easily bookmark it and find it again without having to search the entire chat:

Click on the message and a menu above will appear.

Select the star.

To find it in the list, go to “Starred messages”.

Custom notifications

if you want Find out who’s sending you messages, just by voice You can customize each of your contacts with a different tone. Check how to activate WhatsApp hidden function.