8 new March releases you can’t miss in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos
We bring you a new and interesting collection of information related to a video game that Nintendo Switch catalog fans will love. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
This is a total 8 events and news What can we expect in the month of March in the game. This month’s keys are the following, so don’t miss them:
- 1 – The change of seasons, including melting snow in the northern hemisphere and the advance to fall in the southern hemisphere
- 2. New seasonal materials, such as bamboo spring in the northern hemisphere, pineapple, walnuts, mushrooms, and maple leaves in the southern hemisphere
- 3. Collaboration with Super Mario which includes Over 40 new objects
- 4. Seasonal objects, which you detail Here
- 5. Aesthetic changes on the island as a result of the changing seasons of grass, trees and shrubs
- 6. Changes in weather with the possibility of rainbows
- 7. New types that I completely detailed Here
- 8. The game’s anniversary is March 20, although no further details are provided at this time
Finally, remember that a free update is scheduled for March 18th that will prep a file access In cooperation with Sanrio.
That’s all! If you’re curious, in the next video they review this news:
What is your opinion? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.