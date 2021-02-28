8 new March releases you can’t miss in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

We bring you a new and interesting collection of information related to a video game that Nintendo Switch catalog fans will love. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This is a total 8 events and news What can we expect in the month of March in the game. This month’s keys are the following, so don’t miss them:

1 – The change of seasons, including melting snow in the northern hemisphere and the advance to fall in the southern hemisphere

2. New seasonal materials, such as bamboo spring in the northern hemisphere, pineapple, walnuts, mushrooms, and maple leaves in the southern hemisphere

3. Collaboration with Super Mario which includes Over 40 new objects

4. Seasonal objects, which you detail Here

5. Aesthetic changes on the island as a result of the changing seasons of grass, trees and shrubs

6. Changes in weather with the possibility of rainbows

7. New types that I completely detailed Here

8. The game’s anniversary is March 20, although no further details are provided at this time

Finally, remember that a free update is scheduled for March 18th that will prep a file access In cooperation with Sanrio.

That’s all! If you’re curious, in the next video they review this news:

What is your opinion? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.