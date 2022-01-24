WhatsApp | How to add the password to your conversations | Password | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Tired of your kids or anyone else eavesdropping on your conversations? The WhatsApp without your permission? Well, you should try this simple method of setting a password for all your conversations in a practical and fast way.

It should be noted that this method may differ depending on the device you are using, i.e. Android or iPhone. In addition, you must have The WhatsApp Fully up-to-date so that you can achieve without having to use third-party software that affects your mobile privacy or steals your account.

How to put password on WhatsApp

Go to WhatsApp settings or Settings.

Then go to the account.

In this section, go to Privacy and scroll down.

You will see the “Lock Screen” tab. Activate it and you will have to put in an easy-to-use password.

In the case of Android, there are 6 numbers that you have to put in.

This way, you can put a password on all your WhatsApp chats automatically. (Photo: mag)

You also have a tool to specify that you want to unlock WhatsApp chats with your fingerprint.

While using your iPhone, you can use the Face ID unlock feature.

When all is well, just restart WhatsApp and that’s it.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.