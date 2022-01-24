WhatsApp | How to add the password to your conversations | Password | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

Tired of your kids or anyone else eavesdropping on your conversations? without your permission? Well, you should try this simple method of setting a password for all your conversations in a practical and fast way.

It should be noted that this method may differ depending on the device you are using, i.e. Android or iPhone. In addition, you must have Fully up-to-date so that you can achieve without having to use third-party software that affects your mobile privacy or steals your account.

Look: WhatsApp Tools: How to send anonymous messages to your friends

How to put password on WhatsApp

  • Go to WhatsApp settings or Settings.
  • Then go to the account.
  • In this section, go to Privacy and scroll down.
  • You will see the “Lock Screen” tab. Activate it and you will have to put in an easy-to-use password.
  • In the case of Android, there are 6 numbers that you have to put in.
This way, you can put a password on all your WhatsApp chats automatically. (Photo: mag)
  • You also have a tool to specify that you want to unlock WhatsApp chats with your fingerprint.
  • While using your iPhone, you can use the Face ID unlock feature.
  • When all is well, just restart WhatsApp and that’s it.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

More Stories

iPhone SE 3, ¿sabemos ya cuándo se lanzará?

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

They discovered that the far side of the moon is covered with “sticky” soil and small craters

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

The service is improving its tool for transferring

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These are the functions of the secret WhatsApp list

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They discovered in Saturn’s moon the signal of a “new class of “small oceanic” ghost worlds

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp trick to send anonymous messages to your friends

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science says funny people are smarter than anyone else

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico has achieved a historic baseball ranking and has overtaken the United States

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to add the password to your conversations | Password | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

The fourth dose of the vaccine triples the protection of people over 60 against Covid-19: an Israeli study

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

La ley sobre el aborto es muy peculiar en Estados Unidos, pero también lo sería aunque no existiera el dictamen del caso Roe contra Wade | Salud | La Revista

49 mins ago Leland Griffith