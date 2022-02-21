WhatsApp | How to change letters to blue App | Smart phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

57 mins ago Leo Adkins

Are you one of those people who love to chat all the time? ? If you want to be aware of your messages or simply want to know all the tricks that the application contains, today we offer you one: It deals with the possibility of changing letters or fonts to blue.

If you love to explore everything Surely you have noticed that some users can send you messages of all kinds. But to this are added letters in blue or light blue. How do I get them? What should I do?

Look: Activate the “secret camera” for WhatsApp, when and how to use it

How to change the color of WhatsApp characters to blue

  • The first thing you should know is that this trick works on both Android and iPhone.
  • To get started, download the Fonts app from the . file or .
  • Now you just have to install the app and set it as default.
  • Once you are done with that, go to WhatsApp.
  • Open any app and you will notice that a different keyboard appears.
This is the keyboard with all the letters in blue that you can use in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)
  • Look for the blue letters and the keyboard will change in less than a second.
  • Now type in blue letters and the other person will read your message the same way.
  • Best of all, Fonts allows you to change the font style of your WhatsApp chats.

What does “PIPIPI” mean in WhatsAPP

  • If someone sent you this phrase on WhatsApp, it means that something affected your comment or conversation.
  • Similarly, the word ‘baby’ indicates that a person is crying or feeling sad due to a sudden event.
  • The famous “Baby” song also has to do with the sound made by “Chavo del 8” when he cried after being hit on the head by Don Ramon.
  • The expression has gained popularity from many YouTube personalities who imitate the sound to express sadness or melancholy.

Recommended video

Myths and facts: What happens to a cell phone if it is left charged overnight?
Many are used to charging the cell phone before going to bed until the next day it blows the battery to 100%. Is it correct to do this? Here we tell you.

More Stories

8 Best iPhone Photography Apps

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Steps on your mobile phone to tell you who is calling you

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | Find out how long your smartphone battery can last | Applications | Applications | Applications | OS | Mobile phones | Smart phones | Mobile battery | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

5 new features you can find in the app

1 day ago Leo Adkins

If you have any of these Xiaomi, you can get a free YouTube Premium subscription – Xiaomi News

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android | How to make your mobile phone say the name of the contacts who call you | Applications | Smart phones | Google phone | wander | Mobile phones | calls | Contacts | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Remittances positively affect household consumption in Mexico

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

An intimate tour of how his album was born

53 mins ago Cynthia Porter

3 daily habits that harm your health without realizing it

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Best NBA All-Star Game

55 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to change letters to blue App | Smart phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

57 mins ago Leo Adkins