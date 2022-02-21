WhatsApp | How to change letters to blue App | Smart phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you one of those people who love to chat all the time? The WhatsApp ? If you want to be aware of your messages or simply want to know all the tricks that the application contains, today we offer you one: It deals with the possibility of changing letters or fonts to blue.

If you love to explore everything The WhatsApp Surely you have noticed that some users can send you messages of all kinds. But to this are added letters in blue or light blue. How do I get them? What should I do?

How to change the color of WhatsApp characters to blue

The first thing you should know is that this trick works on both Android and iPhone.

To get started, download the Fonts app from the . file google apps or iOS Store .

or . Now you just have to install the app and set it as default.

Once you are done with that, go to WhatsApp.

Open any app and you will notice that a different keyboard appears.

This is the keyboard with all the letters in blue that you can use in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Look for the blue letters and the keyboard will change in less than a second.

Now type in blue letters and the other person will read your message the same way.

Best of all, Fonts allows you to change the font style of your WhatsApp chats.

What does “PIPIPI” mean in WhatsAPP

If someone sent you this phrase on WhatsApp, it means that something affected your comment or conversation.

Similarly, the word ‘baby’ indicates that a person is crying or feeling sad due to a sudden event.

The famous “Baby” song also has to do with the sound made by “Chavo del 8” when he cried after being hit on the head by Don Ramon.

The expression has gained popularity from many YouTube personalities who imitate the sound to express sadness or melancholy.

