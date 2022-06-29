WhatsApp | How to change the color of the application | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

18 mins ago Leo Adkins

Tired of the green tint of ? The application is preferred because it is possible to share all kinds of multimedia documents, such as photos, videos, GIFs, etc., and even share stickers from your group of friends.

But It has a function that has yet to reach its rival Telegram: it is a tool to change the entire smartphone platform. Therefore, we will provide you with the necessary steps to implement it without delay.

Look: WhatsApp: What does the heart emoji mean with a dot below

How to change the full color of WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be to download WhatsApp Plus.
  • You can get it from any link. We give you some .
  • After installing it, you must enter your cell phone number and verification code.
  • At that moment, when you enter WhatsApp Plus, go to Settings.
  • Then you should click on “WhatsApp Plus Settings”.
  • You will enter a completely different menu of WhatsApp.
  • Under the Themes tab, there is another tab that says “DIY Theme”.
In this way you can modify the color of the WhatsApp application. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • Click on it and you will get all the existing sections and you will be on WhatsApp.
  • Best of all, you have a full color palette.
  • When you’re done, you’ll need to save the configured theme.
  • Now you will notice that WhatsApp Plus has changed its color.
  • Always remember to update WhatsApp Plus to avoid possible ban.

Where to download WhatsApp PLUS

How to know who your partner talks the most on WhatsApp

  • The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.
  • Then there you should go to the settings section.
  • In this section, go to Storage, where all received files are saved.
  • Now click on “Manage Storage”.
  • There you will see, in the case of Android, the list of people your partner talks to the most.

More Stories

Now yes, get ready because Google has set a deadline for one of its premium services

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 21

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Find out if your account was opened on an unknown PC or laptop | trick | WhatsApp Web | desktop | tablets | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp secret camera: what is it and how is it activated?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase has been officially announced

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Keyboard shortcuts in macOS make many everyday tasks easier.

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Estrogen increases your chances of getting a migraine, notes Dr. Fiorito

10 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Costa Blanca Cup has 4,000 participants from five continents

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to change the color of the application | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

18 mins ago Leo Adkins

Kevin Ford loses his job at Burger King for the first time in 27 years and receives a surprise (not candy)

20 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A district in Uganda calls for two villages to be locked up after 20 people died of an unidentified disease

27 mins ago Leland Griffith