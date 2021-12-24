WhatsApp | How to change the icon to a golden color | New Year 2022 | yellow | gold | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you want to celebrate New Year 2022 in a different way? Not only will the houses be decorated in yellow for the reception of the next few months, but also your cell phone can shine in this gold color so that you will have abundance and good luck: now you can do all this in The WhatsApp . Take note.

There is a simple trick by which you can modify the icon The WhatsApp Gold with the goal of spending a new 365 days full of many challenges. How can I activate the logo change? Well, follow all these steps.

How to change WhatsApp icon to GOLD

The first thing is to have Nova Launcher on your smartphone. You can download it here at google apps .

. Then you should open the app and select the style you want on your mobile device.

Once done, you will have to search for images of the golden WhatsApp icon.

Download what you like the most.

Now simply tap on the WhatsApp icon for two seconds.

This way you can change the WhatsApp logo to a golden one on your cell phone. (Photo: mag)

After that, a kind of pencil will appear in the floating window.

Tap on it and now you have to go to Apps and Photos and choose the golden WhatsApp logo.

Remember that the WhatsApp icon must be in a transparent PNG format.

Click Done and you will have the golden WhatsApp logo or icon on your cell phone in a simple way to welcome the new year 2022.

Problems with WhatsApp?

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.