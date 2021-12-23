These are the iPhones that won’t update to iOS16

There is still a long time to come iOS16In addition, it is likely that An apple Advertise the program on WWDC 2022 in June, to be released later with iPhone 14 In September, its new operating system, apparently, it is already known which phones will not receive the upcoming update.

Information from the iPhoneSoft portal, which should be taken with caution if we consider that little is known about the next operating system of An apple.

However, the list is of interest to those who still have an old form of IphoneSome data leaked on the network can confirm the obsolescence iPhone 6 Plus.

iPhone without iOS16

Menu noted that models Iphone that will not be compatible with iOS16 Son:

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus.

The first generation of iPhone SE.

iPads will also run out of iOS16

Regarding the versions of IPAD, those who will not receive the new version of the operating system will be:

iPad mini 4

iPad Air 2

iPad 5

iPad Pro (2015)

iPad Pro 9.7 (2016)

iPad 9.7 (2017)

According to the portal, this may be due to group restrictions Chips, since devices with a set of A10 . chips Or later they will get it iOS16 the iPadOS 16.

However, it is important to note that a media site appears to be more secure than a list Iphone what about IPAD, when referring to the latter, that it is “likely” that they won’t get it iPadOS16.

In all cases, we’ll take this with a pinch of salt, especially so far since launch iOS16 s iPadOS16, but it is assumed that the information obtained by the newspaper comes from a developer he works for An apple.

Then again, far from launch, anything could change, so even if that’s the current plan, it might not be for June or September.

It’s possible that Apple will stop supporting these devices

While we can’t be sure of the accuracy of this leak, it is to be expected An apple Some devices will stop supporting in 2022.

Surprisingly, several generations of software have passed since the last time An apple Left out of your new operating system a Iphone, especially with the launch iOS 13, the system that is decompatible with the scope iPhone 6 and the iPhone 5s.

So, remove support for devices like iPhone 6s It’s way too late, as this phone has received six major software updates.

The original iPhone SE is in the same boat, and some of IPAD As many as seven updates are listed, although the iPad 9.7 (2017) has only five, making it probably the least likely to be removed.

So, even without this leak, we would have thought that most, if not all, of these devices had seen their last major update, though you never know: Apple hasn’t gone that long past without removing device support, so we’re at In a hurry. unexplored area.

