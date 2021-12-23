WhatsApp | Does this mean that temporary messages have been activated | Applications | talks | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Did a notice appear in The WhatsApp That “Temporary Messages Activated”? Many have been upset when receiving this alert on their mobile device, and it is precisely it that is based on all their conversations. So get out of all doubts. Take note.

and you know The WhatsApp The function enables to be able to activate messages that disappear at a certain time. This tool was first there for beta testers users, but now it has reached everyone.

What does ‘Temporary Messages Activated’ mean in WHATSAPP

If it’s a message “Temporary messages activated” means that your contact has decided to enable disappearance of messages .

. To know when your chat will be deleted, just You have to click on the tab mentioned .

. There you will be notified if you want to change the option WhatsApp 7 days, 90 days or 24 hours .

. You also have the option to deactivate temporary messages.

This way you can decide whether or not to continue temporary messages on WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Remember that when these are active, your conversations will be deleted at the specified time.

This will help prevent you from piling up WhatsApp chats and taking up space on your cell phone.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.