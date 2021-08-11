WhatsApp | How to get the blue app | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | Logo | icon | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you ever wanted to change the logo color The WhatsApp For example to blue? Use these steps to learn how to do it and surprise everyone. The fast messaging app is full of tricks that very few have 100% discovered. For example, it is currently possible to activate messages that self-destruct in 7 days if your friends have not read them, as well as photos and videos that can only be viewed once.

But to this have been added new emojis that will be added little by little The WhatsApp Throughout the year, among them we find from the collector to the controversial pregnant man.

Now a function has been discovered that most users will love: the ability to change the application icon to blue or another color. How do you do that? It is very easy.

To do this, you have to download a third-party software that also works alongside The WhatsApp . Best of all, the app we are going to mention will not be able to access your chats or personal information.

How to change the WhatsApp icon to blue

It is worth noting that this trick can only be used on Android terminals. On iPhones, changing the icon is a bit tricky The WhatsApp . So go to work:

The first thing will be to download Nova Launcher.

When you have it, configure it to your liking: choose the number of apps, if you want an app drawer, dark mode, among others.

When you are ready, now go to Google and find the WhatsApp icon in blue and in transparent PNG format.

This way you can have WhatsApp in blue. (Photo: mag)

At that moment downloading it.

Now just go back to the main part of your cell phone.

Just hold on the WhatsApp icon for about 3 seconds.

A window will open to edit it.

Now find and replace the downloaded blue WhatsApp icon.

Make it match the original image and you’re done. With that you will have WhatsApp in blue.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.