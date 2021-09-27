WhatsApp | How to have two accounts on your iPhone | Applications | Apple | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

If you are one of the people who use The WhatsApp For everything, you should try this simple tutorial. With it you can chat and even send all kinds of photos, videos, GIFs and even the funniest memes. But there are some details that the Facebook app has yet to be tested by many. Do you know the trick to clone the app on your iPhone?

Although it is very easy to do this on Android terminals, Apple terminals do not have the ability to clone apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or themselves. The WhatsApp . However, a very useful trick has now been discovered to make this happen without messing with your phone.

The steps are very simple and you don’t have to update or download strange software that makes it difficult to develop or open apps on your iPhone. You must have the Apple Store App Store.

Remember that this is the only official way to get two The WhatsApp on your Apple device. Although obviously, some may not have tried. So go to work.

HOW TO GET MY WHATSAPP PHONE ON YOUR IPHONE

It should be noted that this trick is not the usual trick to unlock WhatsApp Web On your cell phone, but using it you can receive and review independent messages even if you close an app or another app on your iPhone:

The first thing will be to enter the Apple Store.

Next, type in the WhatsApp search engine.

Once you have downloaded and logged into your account, now navigate back to Apple Store .

. In this section, now download WhatsApp Business.

Remember that in WhatsApp Business you can also log in with another account. (Photo: mag)

Although it is a corporate app, you do not need to convert your account to an account.

Log in to your other number and that’s it.

With this, you will already have two WhatsApp applications on your iPhone cell phone.

It should be noted that each application works independently. If it fails or you are not allowed to enter your number, it is advised to restart the iPhone so that the data can be processed.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.