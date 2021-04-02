WhatsApp: How to know if someone has blocked you

There are several ways to find out if you have been banned. (Image: Pixabay)

One of the most popular apps around the world is The WhatsApp, Which allows you to interact with dozens of people, open groups, and share photos, as well To block For someone, so in this space we’ll reveal some ideas to see who sent him this position.

There are several factors that can affect the relationship between two people, whether it is an act or an emotional one, in addition to the desire of both parties or one of them to erase it from all sides. Looking at this, these are some Actions that indicate That someone has been banned from the instant messaging app.

how do you know?

*Picture

The main alert that they don’t want to talk to the contact is the photo, because when blocked, the user’s profile picture cannot be displayed. Although there is an option that the person has entered the settings so that only certain contacts can see their photo.

* Two popcorn

Another sign to take into account is that when sending a message, generally a popcorn appears, but if only one of them appears, then it is in this position; However, sometimes that can mean there are connection issues.

*a call

If you were to check this situation, the ideal option would be to place a call, but if an error signal appears when doing so, it is because the lock has been activated.

* Join a closed WhatsApp group

Another way to find out if you are in this situation is to add the user to a group. The answer will be revealed immediately by not allowing the contact to access.

* Last contact

Although WhatsApp has the option to change the time of the last connection through the settings, it will also be possible to realize that it has been blocked because the phrase “connected” to the other person will not appear.

According to the messaging app, the blocking idea is designed as a protection measure for users, so the only way to confirm this action is to call or send messages to the other user.

How to send messages between Instagram and WhatsApp?

It must be remembered that, a few months ago, an option for Unify the platform Between the photography and short video application with the messaging application, to facilitate the communication of Internet users.

Although this process was only allowed for business accounts on Instagram Business, personal files would not be able to access messages between platforms.

WhatsApp was acquired in 2014 by the popular social networking service Facebook, a company created and founded by programmer and entrepreneur Mark Elliot Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg’s intentions were announced to consolidate its platforms time and time again. The purpose is for users to interact with each other without discrimination and to improve marketing capabilities globally.

