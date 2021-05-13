WhatsApp | How to know if you have already accepted the new terms | May 15 | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | The trick United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Were you able to update The WhatsApp In the past hours? With it, anyone with just one number can chat with another person from anywhere on the planet at any time. But there are some details you should know in the future.

However, as of May 15 New policies or terms The WhatsApp , The same ones that will allow you to integrate with Facebook and thus obtain information to improve the targeted advertising system.

While this role was controversial, there are others who accepted the terms without much remorse. Not quite sure you have it?

It should be noted that The WhatsApp He has posted a message to the whole world since January this year explaining, through his cases, the details of what he will and will not do on your device.

How do you know if you accept the new terms of WHATSAPP

So that you know exactly whether you accepted the new terms The WhatsApp It is very simple. To do this, follow these steps:

Firstly, if you do not accept the new WhatsApp terms, a message will appear at the top of your conversations, as an important message that you must read.

Likewise, WhatsApp statuses will be shown on your cell phone without registering them.

This way, you will be notified that you must accept the new WhatsApp terms, in case you fail to do so. (Image: WhatsApp)

In case you don’t see both, just go to Terminal Settings.

There the message we mentioned will appear in the header again.

In the event that you accept it and do not realize it, these notifications will not appear to you and you will be able to continue using the service as usual.

