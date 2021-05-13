Nintendo is promising “many new games” for this fiscal year with these data – Nintenderos

You might remember that a few days ago the last presentation of financial results was before Nintendo. After some time, we were able to get to know the details presented at the meeting, and today we receive details from the full Q&A report now published in English.

This includes statements by the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa. On this occasion, his words focus on the plans they have for this current financial year, and making sure they are planning “many new games”. This is an interesting thing without a doubt seeing some news from Current version schedule.

We leave you with their data:

After the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there has been a huge increase in the number of consumers playing Nintendo Switch. There was a gradual decline after that, but there was another big increase during the year-end holiday season last year, reaching the largest number of active users since the launch of the Nintendo Switch. Although the number is down a bit after the start of this calendar year, many consumers are playing Nintendo Switch with Capcom’s latest March release of Monster Hunter Rise, so we don’t think the momentum is fading. Several new software titles will be released this fiscal year, starting in Q1.

