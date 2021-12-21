WhatsApp | How to make your name invisible | text | message | Unicode | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you want to put your invisible name The WhatsApp ? There are countless tricks in the app, many of which are not used by its users. From now on, it is possible to send an image that has been seen once or all messages will disappear within 24 hours. But now there is a tool that is causing quite a stir.

in a The WhatsApp It is not only possible to send an invisible text, but also to put your name without a single word appearing. How do you do that? To do this, we will give you all the steps so that you can put it into practice without fail.

How to put your invisible name in WhatsApp

This will help you protect your identity.

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Then click on your profile or account picture.

At that moment an option will open for you to edit your name.

At that time you must enter this Link from Unicode.

This way your name will remain in case you decide to put invisible text on it. (Photo: mag)

At that moment, you have to copy the transparent icon that is in the box.

Now paste it with your name a few times and voila.

When you update, you will notice that your WhatsApp name will be blank or transparent.

This way, if someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, they will not know your name unless you add them as a contact.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.