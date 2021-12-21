WhatsApp | How to make your name invisible | text | message | Unicode | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Do you want to put your invisible name ? There are countless tricks in the app, many of which are not used by its users. From now on, it is possible to send an image that has been seen once or all messages will disappear within 24 hours. But now there is a tool that is causing quite a stir.

in a It is not only possible to send an invisible text, but also to put your name without a single word appearing. How do you do that? To do this, we will give you all the steps so that you can put it into practice without fail.

Look: WhatsApp: How to send invisible text in the app

How to put your invisible name in WhatsApp

  • This will help you protect your identity.
  • The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.
  • Then click on your profile or account picture.
  • At that moment an option will open for you to edit your name.
  • At that time you must enter this from Unicode.
This way your name will remain in case you decide to put invisible text on it. (Photo: mag)
  • At that moment, you have to copy the transparent icon that is in the box.
  • Now paste it with your name a few times and voila.
  • When you update, you will notice that your WhatsApp name will be blank or transparent.
  • This way, if someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, they will not know your name unless you add them as a contact.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

More Stories

Every day, a free game from Epic Games (Updated)

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

A new study can confirm the prediction made by Stephen Hawking about the role of black holes in the origin of the universe

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

11 new items added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Scientists have discovered ‘hidden water’ just three feet below the Martian Grand Canyon

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Google TV offers 300 free channels to its users | Google NNDC | Globalism

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Astronomers discover mysterious huge structures at the edge of the Milky Way

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A life dedicated to Spanish science fiction

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

8 Funny Tales of Con Aguero: Smuggling Snacks With Messi, The Most Disturbing Moment In China And The Day He Played As A Winger

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to make your name invisible | text | message | Unicode | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across Latin America

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Young people migrate from Veracruz to the United States: societies depend on remittances – El Sol de Tampico

1 hour ago Leland Griffith