WhatsApp iPhone Style | Fouad | HOW TO DOWNLOAD ON ANDROID PHONE | Smart phones | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Have you ever used The WhatsApp at Iphone ? Did you realize it’s not like a cell phone Android ? In the first we find a more simple design, in white, while in the second we have a green top where the name of the application is written.

Although many people want to have it WhatsApp iPhone Style Today, we are going to introduce you to a series of steps so that you can make it happen and thus be able to chat in your conversations from a new perspective. Remember that for this purpose it is necessary to install a third-party application.

HOW TO HAVE IPHONE STYLE WHATSAPP ON ANDROID

The first thing will be to download Fouad’s WhatsApp.

You can download it from any APK page. Here we leave you a Link .

. When you have it, install it like any app on your Android phone.

You will now be asked to accept all terms of use.

In this section, you must write your name, cell phone number and verify your account.

Now you will notice that you can choose WhatsApp Fouad in dark or light mode.

Whatever you choose, you will be able to see iPhone-style WhatsApp on your Android device.

Always remember to update WhatsApp Fouad so you don’t end up getting your account banned.

The trick is to set a different wallpaper in each WhatsApp conversation

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

Open the app and enter any conversation, it can be group or personal.

Inside the chat, touch the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, here click on “Wallpaper” > “Change” option.

Now, a new window will open with different wallpapers offered by the app.

If you like any of the recommended images, choose it, otherwise click on the “My Pictures” section to select any image from your gallery.

The next step is to set the image to your liking and press the “Set wallpaper” button.

The WhatsApp It will ask you if you want to add the background for this chat only or for everyone, choose the first.

Finally, click OK > Change. If you want, you can change the wallpaper brightness first.

How to activate colored letters in WhatsApp

The first thing will be to login to Google Play.

Now just download the app blueword .

. Set it as default and now enter WhatsApp.

When you grant the corresponding permissions, just go to any conversation.

You will notice that when you type, a new keyboard will appear.

Just select the blue letters and start writing your message.

With this you will already have the colored characters in the WhatsApp application.

CAN IPHONE 5 HAVE WHATSAPP?

Apple iPhones require at least iOS 10 The WhatsApp As of now, which means all iPhone 5 and above users can continue to use Facebook’s instant messaging app. This also means that the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s will not support the popular messaging app, Website Details. news18.com.

Why does a star appear after my WhatsApp message

If a star appears out of nowhere next to your WhatsApp message, don’t worry.

The first thing you should do is tap on the said text.

You will then see the status bar at the top of the chat.

Do you have any problem in WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.