WhatsApp | Learn the 3 ways to change your message font | Android | iOS | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | Tutorial | roads | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Although last year The WhatsApp It has given you a bunch of security, privacy, and other functionality, and users see that the aforementioned app is still very basic compared to others like Telegram, its main competitor. For example, if you are already bored with the classic typography style that the green app offers you, it will not be possible to change it from its same platform, however, this time we will teach you up to three different ways to modify its font. Take note.

There are three common ways to change the font The WhatsApp: first, from the same app, but it’s not a character change but for bold, italic, font and monospace options; The second will be with the help of an external application that you download from Google Play; The third will be with the help of a web page, which all users can access.

How to change WhatsApp character

from the same app

make sure first The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Open the app and enter into any conversation.

In the text bar at the bottom, type what you want, but don’t send it yet.

Select the text by pressing it for a few seconds and a window will appear at the top with the options: “Cut”, “Copy”, “Paste” and the three vertical dots icon, touch the last.

Various jobs will be posted.

Bold: Use to highlight text in a bold black color. The abbreviation is to put two asterisks between the word, for example: * The application will be converted * to Request .

. Italic: Used to tilt the text to the right. The shortcut is to put two conditions below between the word, for example: _Technology_ will become technology.

Strikethrough: Used to cross out text. The abbreviation is to put two key marks between the word, for example: ~Smartphone~ will become smart phone.

Monospace: It works so that the text is not a little more separated and not too close. For example: it will become “Cellular“` Celulares .

With an external application

The WhatsApp It also allows you to change the typography of all messages through an application. It’s a keyboard named linesYou can find it from the Android Google Play Store and if you want to get it quickly click here.

After installing it, give it all the necessary permissions so that it can work.

Open it and follow the steps that point to it.

Now, enter WhatsApp and in the chat try to type in different fonts, from the same keyboard you can change fonts or letter types.

Fonts, unlike the functions provided by other third-party applications, is a keyboard that specializes in the ability to change the font in which you type in a very simple way.

You have dozens of options and it also gives you the ability to change each word you type individually. In this way, it is very easy to enter The WhatsApp, select the font and type. To get back to normal, you just have to choose the default font and that’s it.

through a web page

The trick is very simple and it is only necessary that you update the browser of your choice and The WhatsApp.

Open Google from a computer, laptop or mobile phone using the browser of your choice, search now Unicode text converter , you can click this Link to go straight.

, you can click this to go straight. On this page you will see a search bar where you can type your message and type whatever you want.

The next step is to click on “Show”.

You will see that your text will be converted using different font styles.

Copy what you like the most and paste it in your conversations The WhatsApp .

. Finally, send the message.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.