The mystery of Jupiter’s cyclones is explained thanks to the physics of Earth’s oceans

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Posted:

11 ene 2022 00:40 GMT

Images of polar cyclones captured on a distant planet by NASA’s Juno probe have allowed researchers to study the forces driving them.

American scientists were able to determine that the giant hurricanes that occur around the poles of Jupiter are caused by the same forces that move the waters in the Earth’s oceans.

Polar cyclones on the largest planet in our solar system were first detected in 2016 by NASA’s Juno probe. Since then, specialists have speculated that these storms are driven by convection, a process known on Earth in which warm air expands and rises to higher altitudes, cooler and denser. However, this theory has not yet been proven.

“When I saw the richness of the turbulence surrounding Hurricanes Jovian, with all its filaments and smaller eddies, it reminded me of the turbulence you see in the ocean around the eddies,” announce Oceanographer Leah Segelman, a researcher at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego (USA) and author of the new study. “It is particularly evident in high-resolution satellite images of plankton blooms, for example,” he added.

The researchers analyzed a series of infrared images that captured Jupiter’s north polar region, and in particular, its polar vortex array. On this basis, they were able to calculate the speed and direction of the wind, following the movement of the clouds. The team then interpreted the infrared images in terms of the thickness of the clouds. Warm regions correspond to soft clouds, as more depth can be seen in Jupiter’s atmosphere. Cold regions represent a thick layer of clouds that covers and obscures Jupiter’s atmosphere.

NASA's Juno mission captures stunning images of Jupiter and "Wild" Ganymede's voice

This allowed the team to show that rising hot air carries energy within the atmosphere and feeds clouds as they grow, turning into large-scale hurricanes like those seen around the poles. “Being able to study a planet so far away and find the physics that applies there is fantastic,” Siegelman said.

Similarly, scientists highlight that just as Earth’s oceanography helps unravel the mysteries of Jupiter’s atmosphere, recent findings on the planet could, in turn, shed new light on these large-scale processes on Earth.

the study It was published Monday in the journal Nature Physics.

More Stories

Xiaomi has patented a fingerprint sensor that occupies the entire screen of the phone, so where’s the trick?

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Wordle, how to play the fashion game online for free and from your mobile phone

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

“I turned night into day”: “Amazing” fireball flies over southern Spain (video)

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: How to mute a contact without having to block it? | Android | iPhone | technology

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Instagram | How do I know how long I use the application per day | app | trick | Tutorial | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | technology | Smartphone | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | The trick is to remove this sound that the app makes after sending a message | Android | Applications | Applications | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical and dental students return to the classroom face to face

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Cup Hurtado is eager to get back into football even though he is now working in construction

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The mystery of Jupiter’s cyclones is explained thanks to the physics of Earth’s oceans

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Mexico calls for investigation into North Korea missile launch; “It’s an insult to the international community.”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Greg Berhalter doesn’t want to count on US qualifying for Qatar 2022

1 hour ago Leland Griffith