WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app on December 25 | Play DEPOR

Are you going to greet all your relatives for Christmas? before you consider that The WhatsApp It will be one of the most used applications in the world, but there are also details It will stop working on some smartphones. How do we know? Here we provide a list of devices that will be left without the Meta instant messaging app.

List of mobiles that will run out of WhatsApp this Christmas

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7 phone

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Winko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

So you can check if your cell phone will run out of WhatsApp on December 25th. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yubanki)

How do I know if my Android phone will run out of WhatsApp?

WhatsApp stated that mobile phones with Android 4.1 or lower will no longer be compatible.

To do this, go to your cell phone settings.

Then scroll to System Information.

There, on the Android tab, you will be able to see how many programs you have.

Currently, most phones are already running Android 11 or 12.

If you have an older version, we recommend that you update your smartphone.

How to recover a suspended account in WhatsApp?

yes The WhatsApp If your account has been suspended for using WhatsApp Plus, the first thing you should do is remove the APK.

If your account has been suspended for using WhatsApp Plus, the first thing you should do is remove the APK. Then you should contact WhatsApp

To do this, go to the following Link . This form will help you recover your account.

. This form will help you recover your account. You just need to select your country, the international code, and then enter your number.

The number must be the same as the one you use for WhatsApp.

Download WhatsApp iPhone style: Latest APK Version

Remember that in order to use iPhone-style WhatsApp on your Android cell phone, you must not have a regular WhatsApp application installed.

In case you want to delete it, we recommend that you make a backup.

Now just download the iPhone style WhatsApp app using this Link .

. When you have it, you must grant the corresponding permissions to your cell phone to install third-party apps.

Now enter your cell phone number and verification code.

At that moment, a screen will appear for you to select whether you want the dark or light mode of WhatsApp Plus.

Steps to become invisible in WhatsApp

Hide “online”: To do this, go to Settings & Privacy and tap on Last Connected Time. Next, indicate “Nobody” and “Online” to be the same as the last time you connected.

To do this, go to Settings & Privacy and tap on Last Connected Time. Next, indicate “Nobody” and “Online” to be the same as the last time you connected. Hide last connected time: Just go to Settings, Privacy, Last Connected Time and there is a sign that no one has seen this information.

Just go to Settings, Privacy, Last Connected Time and there is a sign that no one has seen this information. Put the name blank: To do this, go to this link. Then you should click on Copy to clipboard and now go to WhatsApp, info, and paste the message with your blank name.

To do this, go to this link. Then you should click on Copy to clipboard and now go to WhatsApp, info, and paste the message with your blank name. empty info: It is very similar to the previous step, just paste the blank code in the info section.

It is very similar to the previous step, just paste the blank code in the info section. Hide your profile picture: With this, you can not only configure that some people don’t see your profile picture, but no one can appreciate it, so many will wonder who wrote them.

So you can activate the new Android reading mode

First, please go to Google Play Store and download the “Reading mode” app, if you want to get it quickly, click here.

It is necessary to highlight that it is only compatible with Android 9 or later.

Now, enter the app and tap Continue > Settings.

The Accessibility settings will open, tap the Installed Apps > Reading Mode section.

The next step is to activate the Reading Mode Shortcut key > you will be asked if you want to give the app full control over the mobile, tap on Allow.

