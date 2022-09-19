WhatsApp Plus 2022, Free Download APK: Install the app on your Android device | Download and install APK for free | How to get WhatsApp Blue | NMRI EMCC | Peru B | Colombia with | Mexico MX | United States of America | sports game

Want to know how to download for free WhatsApp Plus 2022? In this note we will tell you how you can install the unofficial version of the popular instant messaging app Meta and that it has been updated to a new version with many new features and improvements for all users. See step by step how to get the app for free to enjoy all the features available for Android phones.

To install WhatsApp Plus 2022 on your smartphone, you must not have the original application on your mobile phone, as your account can be banned. You also need to know that there are many download links that are dangerous and can harm your cell phone, so it is advisable to access reliable web pages as we will tell you later. Take care to do it correctly and without risk.

How to download WhatsApp Plus 2022 app?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official application, so it is not in the smartphone store. To install it on your cell phone, you have to download the APK and then we will show you the steps so that you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link .

. Next, install the APK and activate the option to install on unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.

So you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the application.

What is required to download WhatsApp Plus?

First, you need an Android smartphone connected to the internet to be able to download the APK for WhatsApp Plus with the steps we gave you above. Also remember that the app is around 40-50MB in size, but when you install it you may need more space to store your chats and media files that are sent.

What are the benefits of using WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus offers more customization features than the official version. It has the ability to schedule messages, activate Airplane Mode within the app, and access more emoticons that you can share in all your conversations.

Another advantage of owning this app is that it has a greater ability to send multimedia files. The app allows you to send up to 50MB, compared to 16MB in the original app.

There are also more features like turning off read receipts and choosing which contacts they can see. You can also hide the phrase “Online”. On the other hand, it is possible to activate notifications when contacts are connected and change the color and font in chats.

So you can restore WhatsApp backup on another ANDROID cell phone

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, go to “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save”.

Wait for the process to finish, it may take a few minutes.

Proceed to uninstall The WhatsApp On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application.

On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application. Remember to put your SIM card in the new device you will be using. Open the app and follow the steps to register your account.

Add your phone number, wait for the auto-confirmation code to arrive, and you’ll come to a point where WhatsApp will ask you if you want to restore your last backup.

Why can’t you see the last WHATSAPP connection time

There are several reasons why you cannot see the time of your partner’s last WhatsApp connection.

One of them is that he decided to hide it from everyone.

For that, you have to go to Settings, Account, Privacy and Hide for all recent connection times.

Another reason is that he did not schedule your appointment on WhatsApp.

Just tell him to register your number and you are good to go.

Also, this person may have removed you from their contacts.

As a last resort, he may have blocked you or switched phones.

Always remember to keep in touch with him to avoid bad times.

Use this WhatsApp trick only as long as you know the real reasons for hiding the last connection time.

