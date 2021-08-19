WhatsApp Plus news in 2021: updates and changes

As has been common for a few months now, the WhatsApp Plus 2021 version that we offer in Malavida is the development carried out by HeyMods, which is now responsible for updating one of the most popular MODs for this messaging client. Remember that this is not an official development and there are many developers working in parallel on different versions of WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp Plus developers regularly include updates while fixing bugs. This is the latest compact company, but The following news is already being talked about. We’ll have to wait and be patient to see what new things are being introduced in the app.

New features have been added in the latest update of WhatsApp Plus v17

Latest version of WhatsApp Plus Developed in 2.21.14.24 From the official version of WhatsApp.

From the official version of WhatsApp. New store where you can download dynamic themes.

The ability to send private messages will self-destruct as soon as you read them.

Privacy and security improvements in relation to our visibility in the app.

new DIY theme To create custom themes that we can then share with our friends.

To create custom themes that we can then share with our friends. Function to translate messages automatically.

New contact site option.

To all this we must continue to add the new features that were introduced in the previous versions and still new functionalities regarding the official WhatsApp client and other MODs for Android:

hidden chat function o Hide chats . You can now hide the chats in the list and access them by clicking on “WhatsApp” on the main page of the application to access them.

tape stories On the main screen (You must activate it from Settings > Home Screen > Header ).

On the (You must activate it from ). Function to locate friends.

Video chats with up to 8 people with attachments Effects and filters applied in real time.

Effects and filters applied in real time. Option to hide Displayed Cases, Recent Cases and Muted Cases in a list stories .

. A function in the menu to restart and run the application.

Possibility to forward content in up to 300 conversations.

The option to archive chats is available in the three-dot menu.

Add contacts by scanning the barcode.

Function to save profile pictures.

attachments In pictures, including those on Gif2Stickers.

In pictures, including those on Gif2Stickers. Improved theme preview customization.

border stories Set to 5 minutes for videos and 250 characters for text.

Set to 5 minutes for videos and 250 characters for text. Multimedia sending limits increase to 80MB for videos and 100MP for photos, so you can send up to 1,000 files at a time.

The ability to backup and restore from Mega and Dropbox.

Features Broadcasting through which broadcast messages can be programmed and sent.

through which broadcast messages can be programmed and sent. MODO DND o Do not interrupt With it, you can use the app in Airplane mode without receiving or sending messages.