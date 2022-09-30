WhatsApp Plus | Where to download the original APK file without ads | No ads | Download | Free | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still one of the most used applications in the world. With it, you can chat with anyone and even send photos, videos and GIFs. In recent days, the popular “Internet” anonymizer is being tested.

However, some like to use Whatsapp plus on their cell phones. Have you always wanted to have the latest APK version on your smartphone? So here we will provide you with all the details so that you do not miss the news of the modified application.

Where can you download the latest version of WhatsAPP PLUS APK

WHATSAPP PLUS NEWS

In the latest update of WhatsApp Plus You can have chat heads Like the Messenger app.

Like the Messenger app. Also in WhatsApp Plus, You can control your privacy more such as controlling who is calling you, hiding your online status, hiding your writing status, preventing others from deleting your messages, and removing the second tick.

such as controlling who is calling you, hiding your online status, hiding your writing status, preventing others from deleting your messages, and removing the second tick. On the other hand, in WhatsApp Plus you have a file Unique theme shop which has many different themes of WhatsApp Plus that you can choose from and apply them to your app.

which has many different themes of WhatsApp Plus that you can choose from and apply them to your app. And you can even Customize the communication interfaceThere are many features to modify the calls we receive through WhatsApp Plus.

Where are WhatsApp statuses saved on your cell phone

The first thing you should know is that it is not necessary to download any third-party software.

This way no APK file will be able to access your personal information.

Now go to your smartphone’s file folder.

At that time, you have to go to Settings and select the tab to view hidden files.

Then go to the WhatsApp folder.

At that moment, you should go to Media and then you will see, as a ghost, the .Status folder.

And in it you will check not only the cases that you saw from your friends, but also from your country.

Copy whatever you want and you’re done.

Remember that these statuses go away once 24 hours have passed since they are posted, so keep that in mind.

How to write back to your ex who blocked you on WhatsApp

The first thing would be to find a partner.

This can be your best friend who not only knows you, but also who your ex-lover was.

Now you should add this contact to the WhatsApp group.

Then ask him to withdraw from that group.

At that moment, you will start chatting with your ex-partner again.

Remember that this trick should only be done as long as you are sure of what you are doing.

Also, if your ex leaves the group, your friend will not be able to add you both again.

How to make WhatsApp chat invisible

The first thing will be to enter into the chat of your friend that you want to make invisible on WhatsApp.

After that go to your profile.

At that time, you should silence all notifications of messages he sends you.

Then choose not to make a sound when an alert arrives.

Finally, archive the chat so it doesn’t go back to the main WhatsApp panel.

Remember that in Settings, Chat you have the option not to return any archived chat to your chats.

Evidence for the appearance of the letter “Ñ” on the WhatsApp keyboard

Download gboard From the Android Google Play Store, if you already have it, make sure there are no pending updates.

From the Android Google Play Store, if you already have it, make sure there are no pending updates. Open the application and click on the “Languages” section.

The next step is to access the Add Keyboard option, which is located at the bottom.

A carousel with several keyboards will be displayed, choose the keyboard named “ QWERTY (Ñ) and click on Done.

and click on Done. Exit Gboard and go to The WhatsApp .

. Enter any chat and tap on the text field to activate the keyboard.

Finally, you will see that the letter “Ñ” appears and you will no longer have to press “N” to use it.

