WhatsApp | So you can download YouTube videos through WhatsApp Plus | APK files | trick | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

YouTube is the most popular video platform ever, even above TikTok, on the other hand, Whatsapp plus It’s a version of WhatsApp Messenger, but with more advanced features than the official app itself, for example: Plus lets you know the exact moment a contact changed their profile picture; Register up to 5 different accounts; Share media files larger than 100MB, etc.; However, this time we will teach you how to download YouTube videos from WhatsApp Plus, would you like to know how to do that? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

It is one of the functions that the millions of users out there today are not much aware of. Whatsapp plus And that on more than one occasion it will be very useful for you, just update the APK to the latest version and do the same with YouTube.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD YOUTUBE VIDEOS IN WHATSAPP PLUS

First, you must install a program APK files on your mobile phone Android Below we’ll tell you how to do that.

When you have it, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner of the main interface.

Now, click on “Plus Settings” > “Download YouTube Videos”.

A new window will be displayed, click “Start Download”.

Your browser will automatically open the page. Facebook Video Downloader To download YouTube videos in MP4 format.

Click on the "YouTube Downloader" tab and in the empty box put the link or URL of the YouTube video.

When everything is ready, click on the red button labeled “Convert” and choose the MP4 format.

The next step is to press the green “Get Link” button, if an ad appears, close it until the “Download” option appears.

Finally, the page will download the video and store it in your gallery. Then you can share it via Whatsapp plus.

Steps to install WHATSAPP PLUS on ANDROID

As mentioned, WhatsApp Plus is consideredunofficial app“By Meta (Facebook), which is why it is not found in Android Google Play. To install it on your cell phone, you have to download the APK from third-party sites, then we will show you the steps you need to follow:

The first step is to activate the “Install for Unknown Sources” option on Android, and to do that, go to “Settings” of your cell phone > “Security” > and turn on the switch labeled “Unknown sources”.

Before creating an account Whatsapp plus With your same number, you have to delete your official WhatsApp account.

Now, download the new APK by clicking over here .

. The next step is to install the APK.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the application.

