WhatsApp, some users will have to pay a subscription

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message The most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to solve personal, work or school problems through Messages, photos, videos, video calls, and voice notesetc.

The main advantage of this platform is that it is Free, which means that he does not charge pesos for any of the services he provides. Although the information recently began to circulate it You will charge for some featuresWhich team confirmed Goal.

WhatsApp, some users will have to pay a subscription. Photo: Freepik

WhatsApp may charge for some features

According to the WABeta Info portal, the messaging platform will start charging for new features in one of the services it offers, which will be linked to WhatsApp Business.

It is important to clarify that this fee will not affect standard users, in addition to the fact that it will not be mandatory for everyone who uses WhatsApp Business, unless they need to use the new tools that Meta plans to launch.

What is known so far is that the company’s accounts will have up to 10 linked devices, instead of just 4, but it is not known how much the subscription will cost, what extra benefits will be offered and whether there are weekly plans. or monthly.

In addition to this information, WABeta Info revealed that over time a new interface will be available with which to manage multiple device options, which can now only be used on the computer without having to connect your cell phone all the time to Wi-Fi.

Degree in Social Communication, Graduated from Autonomous University of Yucatan. Worked in various media in Merida, Yucatan. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

