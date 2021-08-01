WhatsApp: The trick to add a contact in the app without asking for their number | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

via The WhatsApp You can communicate from anywhere in the world with your friends, family and colleagues, the only requirement is to have an internet connection. In addition, through this platform, you can send various multimedia files such as: photos, videos, audios, Word documents, Excel, etc. The green app is constantly updated and they have added things that you might not have noticed, one of them is the icon next to the settings, do you know what it is?

You may not know because the changes you make The WhatsApp It is almost imperceptible, for example: pressing the three dots in the upper right corner will not show the option “WhatsApp Web”, as it has been replaced by “Linked devices”. This will allow you to connect to the desktop version of WhatsApp Without the need to rely on mobile devices (Only if you are a trial user).

The developers of the aforementioned Facebook platform have also added a hidden QR code code in the Settings section. Do you know what it is for? It’s something we’ll explain to you below.

This QR code is used to scan and add another contact automatically without having to type in their phone number or add them to the mobile phone book. For example: if you know someone and want to communicate with them, only one of the two will scan the code and a conversation will open between them instantly.

How do I find the code?

make sure first The WhatsApp You do not have pending updates on the Android Play Store or iOS App Store.

You do not have pending updates on the Android Play Store or iOS App Store. Now, open the app and enter the three vertical dots (፧) present in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed and you have to click on Settings.

In this section, you have to press the QR code located in the upper right corner.

Two tabs will appear: “My Code” or “Scan Code”. The first is for your code to be cleared, and the second is the opposite.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.