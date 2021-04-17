WhatsApp: This is the trick to clean up and free up space on your cell phone

We all know that The WhatsApp It has become an essential tool in our day. Is that the Green Logo application is the main network of millions of people and this means that we always receive messages, pictures, videos and files, whether through personal chat, work groups, faculty or friends. Until we realize that the phone memory is about to reach its maximum capacity.

To avoid your cell phone memory from exploding, and because of this situation, you are forced to delete apps, photos, videos and games in order to keep using your other apps without problems, we will introduce a secret trick to prevent them The WhatsApp Cause your phone to crash.

The key to avoiding downloading files automatically is to go to the option to disable autosave in the settings. This way, audios, pictures, or videos will not be downloaded from The WhatsApp Unless one touches the screen and allows content to be downloaded to the cell phone.

Now the steps are as follows, for this you have to see the program that you have, in the case of Apple mobiles running iOS, you must follow the following steps to free up space The WhatsApp:

Open Settings ”

Enter “general”

Then “iPhone storage” where you can see the space the app is taking up with your multimedia files and WhatsApp chats.

If your cell phone is a device Male in appearancePay attention and take the following actions for you The WhatsApp No files are downloaded without your consent.