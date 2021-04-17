Free Fire: Use these redemption codes today, April 16th to claim loot | Battle Royale | Garina | Redemption Codes | Video games | Codes | Free Fire | How to use redemption codes | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

, Garena shooter, has become one of the most downloaded games in the world. It reported that in South America alone, over 13.14 million downloads have already been registered, making it one of the Android titles with the most community impact. Of course, it’s a free app with a micropayment business model.

As expected, the developer has created new procedures for the spoils. You don’t have to use a credit or debit card to get beauty items, but you can use a redemption code system.

That’s right, Free Fire has created a recovery system so everyone can try some cosmetic. These are the number and letter codes that you can enter on the game’s official website and then claim them in the app.

Free Fire | Redemption codes from April 16th

  • SPEHGSOLDTUE
  • CONGRATZ2MIL
  • S7EA7G2UCW94
  • LL7VDMX363YK
  • UGAXG6SWLZSK
  • 8G2YJS3TWKUB
  • 7ZG488RUDDWV
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 3SAG9JQBJWYS
  • 67G8VDLFTHUJ
  • WTZ3LM8W3SWC
  • Z1KS1ET643S1
  • X90B1SD6WSFW
  • 3CYSQQ95YTWK
  • REYJC692CEWL
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 5UNZ5A94DCTZ
  • 5G9GCY97UUD
  • 5UNZ5A94DCTZ
  • FFTILM659NZB
  • WTZ3LM8W3SWC
  • 5G9GCY97UUD
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF65HAZ8KG8H

As you can see, these are codes that should be copied and pasted on the web, not in the app. You need to perform the procedure on a computer and then go to Free Fire to see if the replacement is working or not.

You have 24 hours to claim it. Once the code expires, you will receive the following message:The code has expired or is invalidYou will have to wait for the developer company to share new codes.

How to use Free Fire codes?

I still do not know Where Free Fire codes are required? Well, you just have to follow some simple steps to get free loot without having to go through the virtual store.

  • sign in to To access the official Free Fire rewards site (Reward Redemption Site).
  • Then log in with the Free Fire account from Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
  • Index the code to twelve characters. Make sure not to confuse numbers and letters and confirm the operation.
  • Once the code is confirmed, you will only have to wait a few minutes to receive the gift in your account.



