WhatsApp trick to send anonymous messages to your friends

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

If you want to send a message The WhatsApp Without the need for a number, the fact is that if it can be sent and in a form Anonymous So this time we will tell you step by step how to do it.

If you are one of those people who like to send trusses To all his friends, and also send photos to the groups he joined, so you should know about this function that its users rarely use.

It is worth noting that it is not about creating a classic virtual phone, because the trick is very simple and can be implemented from WhatsApp tools.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: How do you write to someone without asking for their number?

However, it is important to note that it is always a good idea to introduce yourself so that the other person does not have problems getting to know you.

Steps to send an anonymous WHATSAPP message

  • The first thing will be to go to the WhatsApp Tools page.
  • Then click where it says “Anonymous message”.
  • There you should choose your country code.
  • Then you have to type the number you want to send the message to.
  • In the box below, simply type your message and add the files, such as photos or videos, that you want to send.
  • Click “Send Message” and voila, you will have to wait a reasonable time for the message to be sent.

In WhatsApp tools, you can also download the profile picture of anyone as long as they have the picture publicly.

You even have the option to see if that person is online or not.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that there are some details that WhatsApp has not yet resolved in iOS.

For example, there is no app for the Apple smart watch, you can only read the notification but don’t reply.

On the other hand, there is no App Store app on iPad OS or Apple OS on iPads.

There are some payment alternatives in the store, such as “Messenger”, which is a third-party app that simulates WhatsApp Web so you can connect your mobile phone.

