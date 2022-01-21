Get a backwards compatible Xbox game for free for a limited time

34 mins ago Leo Adkins

You already know that one of the things we love the most about the Xbox Generation is letting you know every time we find out the way Save us a few euros by getting free games, As for for our computersOr, as on this occasion, for our Xbox.

And thanks to the games with gold in France, we have a chance to get it Totally Free Port Royal 3, a title that was originally released on Xbox 360 and can be enjoyed on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One thanks to the Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program.

Port Royale 3 is free for Gold members

To download Port Royale 3 for free, you must have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, or alternatively, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you have any of these subscriptions active, You just have to enter this link download the game, No need to change the region or anything.

The Caribbean in the turbulent seventeenth century. The mighty kingdoms of Spain, England, France and Holland are fighting for colonies. And now you enter the action: a young captain whose sole goal is to become the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve this you can choose between the two available campaigns: will you be an adventurer or a trader?

