Phil Spencer uses clever language again when discussing the future of Call Of Duty across platforms

Since it was officially announced Microsoft has purchased Activision Social networks and forums around the world wondered what would happen to one of the most iconic franchises in history, Call of duty. Microsoft will finish formalizing the purchase in 2023, but it’s already talking about the lineup of games and studios it bought, and the future of some of them.

late yesterday Share with us A piece of news that we responded to Phil Spencer’s last words About what will happen to Call Of Duty on PlayStation consoles. After his words many conclusions can be drawn, but I’d like to keep a reading similar to the one made when I bought Bethesda and Phil Spencer speaks in a similar tone, using clever language, leaving the doors open for interpretation that may always make room for maneuver in the present and future.

The present and future of Call Of Duty outside of Xbox

I wanted to salvage a message on social networks from journalist Tom Warren regarding Phil Spencer’s statements. For Warren, after these statements, several scenarios were presented and they are scenarios I share personally with today:

He says he spoke with Sony and “confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.” So yes, Call of Duty: Warzone will remain on PlayStation. There are several ways you can read a Tweet: Call of Duty will be on PlayStation forever. Existing CoD titles will remain on PlayStation. COD will remain until the end of the contractual contracts Microsoft also used the same smart language during its acquisition of Bethesda.

As you can see in the quotes above, Warren seems to be considering these options in the present and future of the Call Of Duty saga. As expected, whatever happens in the end, what is certain is that Xbox users will receive the game on launch day on Xbox Game Pass and that any preference or exclusive will always be for their consoles, leaving the game up in the air. It could have future titles from the veteran saga.