WhatsApp Web | So you can see all the messages that have been deleted | Applications | Smartphone | technology | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

When a friend, family or co-worker deletes a message from The WhatsApp Which you couldn’t see, leaves you feeling curious and even bitter because you don’t know what they are going to send, however, that’s over, since then we will teach you a simple trick to recover all deleted messages on WhatsApp Web.

This trick works only on computers or laptops, where you will first have to install an extension for Google Chrome, which you can download directly and safely from the Chrome Web Store. it’s about WA Web PlusIf you want to get it quickly click Here and click install.

It’s also important to make this clear if you’re a beta user The WhatsAppIt means that the person who tests the functionality of the application before it is officially launched, you will not be able to access the trick to recover deleted messages. How do I know if I’m in beta? When you link your WhatsApp account to a WhatsApp Web account, the word “Beta” should not appear at the top (next to your profile picture).

How to Recover Deleted Messages in WhatsAPP WEB

After installing the extension, click on the puzzle(s) icon in the upper right corner of Chrome.

If not, just go along with your Gmail profile picture.

All your Chrome extensions will open, but search for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and tap the three vertical dots on the right side.

Some options will be displayed, here press “Set”.

If you notice now in the upper right corner there will be an icon of a green cross circled, this is the extension for “WA Web Plus”.

Once you have the extension shortcut (fix), enter as usual to WhatsApp Web .

. Then tap on the “WA Web Plus” icon.

A long list of options will open, just select the one that says “Recover Deleted Messages”.

It’s over, that will be it. Click on any conversation, write to him and tell him to delete one of his messages for you to check.

Finally, a new icon will appear in the chat, you define it as trash with an arrow, click Restore all deleted messages.

This is how deleted messages will appear on WhatsApp Web (Image: Mag)

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.