Whatsapp | What is that? Why is it called this way | name | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

As you see To be able to send text messages, photos, videos, and even GIFs, you definitely don’t know it. In recent days, many users have begun to search for . Do you really know what it is and why it causes such a sensation? Well, we will explain to you here in detail.

show it is the real name of , which is also called WhatsApp by Meta, and integrates several brands to improve people’s interaction. For example, inside the company we can find WhatsApp Business, directed so that companies can talk with their customers and thus make purchases. What then?

What is WHATSAPP INC

as describes same network WhatsApp Inc is a company whose goal, just by owning a mobile phone number, you can talk to anyone even if they are in another country. But not only that, it is also possible to make calls of all kinds, even video calls.

It is headquartered in Menlo Park, USA and was established in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton. However, with no income, it was sold to Facebook in 2014 for $22 billion USD.

According to a 2017 report, WhatsApp had about 1.3 billion active users. While in 2021 it already had 2,000 million users worldwide, followed by Facebook Messenger with 1,300 million.

Now the app previously called WhatsApp from Facebook has been renamed WhatsApp from Meta, a company that tends to combine all the apps in Mark Zuckerberg’s world with Oculus, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook itself.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

